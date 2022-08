From preschool to college, Lancaster County’s students and schools are gearing up for their first day.

Here’s when each school district kicks off the 2022-23 school year:

Public Schools K-12

Cocalico: Aug. 23.

Columbia Borough: Aug. 23.

Conestoga Valley: Aug. 24. (In-person start date for middle school students delayed until Sept. 1 due to construction. Virtual learning begins Aug. 24.)

Donegal: Aug. 29.

Eastern Lancaster County: Aug. 30.

Elizabethtown Area: Aug. 23.

Ephrata Area: Aug. 29.

Hempfield: Aug. 23.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Aug 24.

Lancaster: Aug. 23.

Manheim Central: Sept. 6.

Manheim Township: Aug. 23 (Grades K-12 excluding Brecht, Nitrauer and Schaeffer elementary school kindergarten classes); Aug. 24 (kindergarten at Brecht, Nitrauer and Schaeffer elementary schools).

Octorara Area: Aug. 29.

Penn Manor: Aug. 29.

Pequea Valley: Aug. 23.

Solanco: Aug. 29.

Warwick: Aug. 30 (Grades 1-12); Aug. 31 (pre-K and kindergarten).

Private Schools K-12

Dayspring Christian Academy: Aug. 29.

Faith Mennonite High School: Aug. 24.

Hinkletown Mennonite School: Aug. 24.

Lancaster Catholic High School: Sept. 7.

Lancaster County Christian School: Aug. 23.

Lancaster Friends School: Aug. 29.

Lancaster Mennonite School: Aug. 23.

Linden Hall: Aug. 20.

Lititz Christian School: Aug. 29.

Manheim Christian Day School: Aug. 29.

Montessori Academy of Lancaster: Aug. 29 (Elementary and kindergarten); Sept. 6.

Mount Calvary Christian School: Aug. 25 (Grades 1-12).

New School Montessori: Sept. 7.

River Rock Academy: Aug. 18.

St. Anne School: Aug. 29.

Susquehanna Waldorf School: Sept. 6 (Grades 1-6); Sept. 7 (early childhood).

The Stone Independent School: Aug. 24.

Post-Secondary Schools

Elizabethtown College: Aug. 22.

Franklin & Marshall College: Aug. 31.

HACC Lancaster Campus: Aug. 29.

Lancaster Bible College: Aug. 29.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design: Aug. 22

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences: Aug. 15.

Millersville University: Aug. 22.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology: Aug. 22.

Don't see your school on the list? Email astalnecker@lnpnews.com with your school's starting date.