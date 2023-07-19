Lancaster County’s public schools, private schools and colleges are readying classrooms for the 2023-24 school year.

Here are start dates for schools that confirmed their schedules with LNP | LancasterOnline:

Public schools

Cocalico: Aug 22

Columbia Borough: Aug. 22, except kindergarten. Kindergarten has a modified scheduled Aug. 22, 23 and 24 with first full day on Aug. 25.

Conestoga Valley: Aug. 23

Donegal: Aug. 28

Eastern Lancaster County: Aug. 22

Elizabethtown Area: Aug. 28, except kindergarten, which starts Aug. 30

Ephrata Area: Aug. 28

Hempfield: Aug. 22

Lampeter-Strasburg: Aug. 23

School District of Lancaster: Aug. 22 for kindergarten through sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade at Martin School, and ninth grade. Aug. 23 for seventh and eighth grade at Jackson, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland middle schools, and grades 10 to 12.

Manheim Central: Sept. 5

Manheim Township: Aug. 29, except kindergarten, which starts Aug. 30

Octorara Area: Aug. 28

Penn Manor: Aug. 28

Pequea Valley: Aug. 22

Solanco: Aug. 28

Warwick: Aug. 30, except pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, which start Aug. 31

Private schools

Dayspring Christian Academy: Aug. 28

Faith Mennonite High School: Aug. 23

Hinkletown Mennonite School: Aug. 23

Lancaster Catholic High School: Sept. 7

Lancaster County Christian School: Aug. 22

Lancaster Friends School: Aug. 28

Lancaster Mennonite School: Aug. 22

Linden Hall: Aug. 21

Lititz Christian School: Aug. 28

Mary Francis Bachmann School: Sept. 5

Montessori Academy of Lancaster: Aug. 28

New School Montessori: Aug. 28

Susquehanna Waldorf School: Sept. 5

The Stone Independent School: Aug. 23

Post-secondary schools

Elizabethtown College: Aug. 21

Franklin & Marshall College: Aug. 30

HACC Lancaster Campus: Aug. 28

Lancaster Bible College: Aug. 28

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design: Aug. 21

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences: Aug. 19

Millersville University: Aug. 21

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology: Aug. 21

Don’t see your school on the list? Email astalnecker@lnpnews.com with your school’s starting date.