First Day at Manor Middle School
Students are dismissed after their first day of school at Manor Middle School Monday August 31, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

It's August, and that means the start of school is just around the corner.  

Here's when each Lancaster County school district kicks off the 2021-22 school year. 

Cocalico: Aug. 24.

Columbia Borough: Aug. 24.

Conestoga Valley: Aug. 23 (elementary); Aug. 24 (secondary).

Donegal: Aug. 24.

Eastern Lancaster County: Aug. 30.

Elizabethtown Area: Aug. 23 (grades 1-12); Aug. 30 (kindergarten).

Ephrata Area: Aug. 30.

Hempfield: Aug. 24.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Aug. 26.

Lancaster: Aug. 23 (kindergarten through sixth grade, grades seven and eight at Martin, and ninth grade); Aug. 24 (grades seven and eight at Jackson, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland, and grades 10 to 12).

Manheim Central: Aug. 30.

Manheim Township: Aug. 24.

Penn Manor: Aug. 30.

Pequea Valley: Aug. 24.

Octorara Area: Aug. 30.

Solanco: Aug. 30.

Warwick: Aug. 31 (grades one to 12); Sept. 1 (kindergarten).

