It's August, and that means the start of school is just around the corner.

Here's when each Lancaster County school district kicks off the 2021-22 school year.

Cocalico: Aug. 24.

Columbia Borough: Aug. 24.

Conestoga Valley: Aug. 23 (elementary); Aug. 24 (secondary).

Donegal: Aug. 24.

Eastern Lancaster County: Aug. 30.

Elizabethtown Area: Aug. 23 (grades 1-12); Aug. 30 (kindergarten).

Ephrata Area: Aug. 30.

Hempfield: Aug. 24.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Aug. 26.

Lancaster: Aug. 23 (kindergarten through sixth grade, grades seven and eight at Martin, and ninth grade); Aug. 24 (grades seven and eight at Jackson, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland, and grades 10 to 12).

Manheim Central: Aug. 30.

Manheim Township: Aug. 24.

Penn Manor: Aug. 30.

Pequea Valley: Aug. 24.

Octorara Area: Aug. 30.

Solanco: Aug. 30.

Warwick: Aug. 31 (grades one to 12); Sept. 1 (kindergarten).