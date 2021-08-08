It's August, and that means the start of school is just around the corner.
Here's when each Lancaster County school district kicks off the 2021-22 school year.
Cocalico: Aug. 24.
Columbia Borough: Aug. 24.
Conestoga Valley: Aug. 23 (elementary); Aug. 24 (secondary).
Donegal: Aug. 24.
Eastern Lancaster County: Aug. 30.
Elizabethtown Area: Aug. 23 (grades 1-12); Aug. 30 (kindergarten).
Ephrata Area: Aug. 30.
Hempfield: Aug. 24.
Lampeter-Strasburg: Aug. 26.
Lancaster: Aug. 23 (kindergarten through sixth grade, grades seven and eight at Martin, and ninth grade); Aug. 24 (grades seven and eight at Jackson, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland, and grades 10 to 12).
Manheim Central: Aug. 30.
Manheim Township: Aug. 24.
Penn Manor: Aug. 30.
Pequea Valley: Aug. 24.
Octorara Area: Aug. 30.
Solanco: Aug. 30.
Warwick: Aug. 31 (grades one to 12); Sept. 1 (kindergarten).