Spotted lanternfly egg mass

The spotted lanternfly egg mass, left, is muddy in appearance. The gypsy moth eggs, right, are covered in brown hairs and appear fuzzy. Destroy both, when possible, as both species are invasive in Pennsylvania.

 Emelie Swackhamer, Horticulture Extension Education at Penn State Extension

Insects don't care if there's a pandemic; they're going to hatch anyway.

With spring comes the return of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia that attacks trees and crops.

Adult spotted lanternflies laid their eggs from September to December; the eggs develop through the beginning of spring and usually start to hatch around May.

stages of spotted lanternfly infographic

The stages of spotted lanternfly growth.

 Mickayla Miller | Website Producer

It's important to kill spotted lanternfly egg masses on sight, as the insect can eat and destroy crops. 

If you find a spotted lanternfly egg mass, scrape them into a bag or container and fill it with either hand sanitizer or isopropyl alcohol.

Sign up for our newsletter

Spotted lanternfly egg mass

Multiple spotted lanternfly eggs masses coalesce at the base of this Ailanthus Altissima tree.

 Emelie Swackhamer, Horticulture Extension Education at Penn State Extension

Lancaster County is one of 26 Pa. counties under a lanternfly quarantine order. The quarantine helps residents identify resources and materials that can and can't be brought from the county, to mitigate the spread of the invasive species.

Here is a checklist and information that Pa. residents should know about the spotted lanternfly.

Tags