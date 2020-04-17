Insects don't care if there's a pandemic; they're going to hatch anyway.

With spring comes the return of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia that attacks trees and crops.

Adult spotted lanternflies laid their eggs from September to December; the eggs develop through the beginning of spring and usually start to hatch around May.

It's important to kill spotted lanternfly egg masses on sight, as the insect can eat and destroy crops.

If you find a spotted lanternfly egg mass, scrape them into a bag or container and fill it with either hand sanitizer or isopropyl alcohol.

Lancaster County is one of 26 Pa. counties under a lanternfly quarantine order. The quarantine helps residents identify resources and materials that can and can't be brought from the county, to mitigate the spread of the invasive species.

Here is a checklist and information that Pa. residents should know about the spotted lanternfly.