Lancaster County's critically acclaimed Shady Maple Smorgasbord buffet has announced their plans for a reopening.

Per Shady Maple's Facebook page, "the Smorgasbord will be re-opening Thursday, July 9 at 7:00 a.m. with a new touchless buffet model."

In an effort to continue feeding some of their high risk customers, the restaurant will continue their "Meals To Go" offering. "We’ll be closing our current Meals To Go program starting July 4th to prepare for a new and improved launch on July 9th at 11am," Shady Maple's Facebook post reads.

In compliance with the recent mandates from Gov. Tom Wolf, the restaurant will require all guests to wear a face mask during their visit, unless they are seated at a table. "We will be providing all the necessary precautions to move you through the buffet – keeping you and our team as safe as possible," the eatery's Facebook post reads.

Some of the other new regulations that will be in place once Shady Maple reopens include: 50% capacity at all times, complying with social distancing rules and guests will be required to wear gloves while in the buffet line.

For more information on the new touchless buffet and their reduced food menu, click here.

