While only a few stores are open for Thanksgiving, many stores have deals for Black Friday to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Of the 24 stores included below, only two are open on Thanksgiving.

Here's a look at when big-box retailers will be open on each day. This story will be updated as more stores announce their hours.

While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.

B.J. Wholesale

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

J.C. Penney

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Marshall's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Office Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Office Max

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

PetSmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.