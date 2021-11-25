While only a few stores are open for Thanksgiving, many stores have deals for Black Friday to kick off the holiday shopping season.
Of the 24 stores included below, only two are open on Thanksgiving.
Here's a look at when big-box retailers will be open on each day. This story will be updated as more stores announce their hours.
While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.
B.J. Wholesale
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Best Buy
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Big Lots
- Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Costco
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Dollar General
- Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Harbor Freight Tools
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The Home Depot
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
HomeGoods
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
J.C. Penney
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Kohl's
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.
Lowe's
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Marshall's
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Office Depot
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Office Max
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Old Navy
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Petco
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
PetSmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Staples
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tanger Outlets
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
T.J. Maxx
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Walmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.