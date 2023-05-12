Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, signaling the start of the summer swimming season for most of the public pools in Lancaster County.

The following is a list of swimming pools in Lancaster County with information including hours, rates and location, along with listings for Lancaster County Summer Swim League teams:

Adamstown Community Pool

Address: 272 W. Main St., Adamstown

Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. beginning May 27. Hours restricted to 4 to 8 p.m. while school is still in session; members only noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends/holidays.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $12-$20; Memberships range from $95-$300. Free for ages 4 and under.

Summer swim team: Adamstown Gators

Contact: 717-484-2175

Website: adamstownborough.org/2187/Community-Pool

Bent Creek Country Club

Address: 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz

Hours: Hours vary.

Rates: Golf, sports and social memberships available. More details here.

Summer swim team: Bent Creek Barracuda



Contact: 717-560-7700 (facilities) or 717-560-7665 (pool)

Website: bentcreekcc.com/



Conestoga Area Community Pool

Address: 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga

Hours: Daily hours TBD. Season lasts from May 27 to Sept. 4. Open house will be held May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rates: Season passes range from $35-275. More info here. A GoFundMe to help raise money for pool repairs can be found here as well.

Summer swim team: Conestoga Sharks

Contact: 717-951-8677 or 717-723-9596

Website: conestogatwp.com/pool/

Conestoga Country Club

Address: 1950 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster.

Hours: Club open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Pool hours vary.

Rates: Membership rates range from $75-330 per month.

Summer swim team: Conestoga Country Club Crocs



Contact: 717-394-0664

Website: conestogacc.com/

Conestoga Pines Pool

Address: 200 Arthur Morris Parkway, Lancaster

Hours: Pool is open from noon-6 p.m. June 5 to Aug. 20, as well as Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29), Aug. 26-27 and Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-4).

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $7-$8; first child ages 2 and under swims for free, $2 per additional child. Season passes range from $65-$225.

Contact: 717-392-2115 x121

Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/conestoga-pines-pool/

Denver Community Swimming Pool

Address: 400 Monroe St., Denver

Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. Starting weekend of May 27-29, daily hours begin June 3 through Aug. 21.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $2-$11 (cash only); Memberships range from $25-$330.

Summer swim team: Denver Sharks

Contact: 717-598-6237

Website: denverboro.net/2253/Denver-Community-Pool

East Petersburg Community Pool

Address: 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg

Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. Open May 27 to Sept. 4.

Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.

Contact: 717-898-3102 x301

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/east-petersburg-pool/

Ephrata Community Pool

Address: 418 Vine St., Ephrata

Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends (limited to 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays until June 9). Open May 27 to Aug. 27.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $5-$17; Memberships range from $42-$325.

Summer swim team: Ephrata Tidal Waves

Contact: 717-738-9268

Website: ephratarec.com/communitypool/

Hempfield recCenter Pools

Address: 950 Church St., Landisville

Hours: Open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekends. Outdoor pool open from May 27 through Sept. 4.

Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.

Summer swim team: Hempfield Stingrays

Contact: 717-898-3102 x301

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/

Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA Pool

Address: 800 Village Road, Lancaster

Hours: TBD for full season (June 3 to Sept. 4); noon to 7 p.m. May 27-28, noon to 5 p.m. May 29.

Rates: YMCA members pay $54 (adults), $85 (families) or $100 (families extended) monthly, non-members pay $199 (adults) or $325 (families) semi-annually. Call for daily admission rates.

Summer swim team: Lampeter-Strasburg Otters

Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243

Website: rosesymca.org/branch/lampeter-strasburg-ymca/

Lancaster County Pool

Address: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Daily season lasts June 2 - Aug. 20 (opening weekend May 27-29, closing weekends Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4).

Rates: Daily admission rate: $9. Children 2 and under swim free. Membership passes range from $59-336 before May 26, $82-391 afterward.

Website: co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool

Lancaster Country Club

Address: 1466 New Holland Pike. Lancaster

Hours: Club hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., pool hours vary.

Rates: Regular, club and non-resident memberships available. Applicants need 1 proposer and 3 sponsors who must all be current members of the country club. More details here.

Summer swim team: Lancaster Country Club Stingrays



Contact: 717-393-3886

Website: lancastercc.com/

Landisville Pool

Address: 50 Elmwood Ave., Landisville

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Pool is closed while Hempfield School District is in session.

Rates: Membership is closed for the 2023 season. Waitlist can be found here. Daily guest fees: $8 from noon to 5 p.m., $4 afterward. Guests must be accompanied by a member.

Summer swim team: Landisville Dolphins

Contact: landisvillepoolmembership@gmail.com

Website: landisvillepool.wildapricot.org/

Leola Community Pool

Address: 23 E. Main St., Leola

Hours: Opening weekends are May 27-29 and June 3-4 (noon to 8 p.m.). Regular season lasts June 7 to Sept. 4. Hours (Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday): noon to 8 p.m. Hours (Tuesday and Thursday): noon to 6 p.m.

Rates: Membership rates for Upper Leacock Township residents range from $90-285; non-residents $100-350. Call for daily admission fees.

Summer swim team: Conestoga Valley Aquabucks

Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243

Website: ultwp.com/administration/pages/leola-community-pool



Lititz Springs Pool

Address: 401 Maple St., Lititz

Hours: Daily hours from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open May 27-Sept. 4.

Rates: Daily admission is $13 for seniors and youth, $18 for all other adults; free for children under 2 years. Season passes range from $92-$457.

Summer swim team: Lititz Waverunners

Contact: 717-626-5096

Website: lititzrec.com/lititz-springs-pool/

Manheim Community Pool (closed for the 2023 season)

Address: 504 Adele Ave., Manheim

Summer swim team: Manheim Manta Rays (still active for the season)

Contact: 717-665-5900

Website: manheimboro.org/manheim-community-pool/

Millersville Lions Club Pool

Address: 314 N. Prince St., Millersville

Hours: Open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Rates: Memberships range from $155-$315 (a $35-per-person fee will be added for families with more than four people). Daily rates of $8.

Summer swim team: Millersville Sea Lions

Contact: 717-872-2071; mvillepoolmembership@gmail.com

Website: e-clubhouse.org/sites/millersvillepa/page-7.php

Mountville Community Swimming Pool

Address: 350 W. Main St., Mountville

Hours: Pool is open daily from noon-8 p.m. Opening weekend May 27-29, daily season begins June 3.

Rates: Daily weekday rates range from $6-14. Weekend rates are $6-20. All children aged 3 and under swim free. Membership rates range from $150-350.

Summer swim team: Mountville Black Marlins

Contact: 717-285-2747

Website: mountvillepool.com/

New Holland Community Memorial Park Pool

Address: 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland

Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m. Open June 8 to Aug. 28 and Sept. 3-5.

Rates: Daily rates before 4 p.m.: children $7, adults $12. After: children $4, adults $6. Membership ranges from $135-215 for New Holland Borough residents, $155-240 for non-residents. Five-day passes are available for adults ($55) and children ($30).

Summer swim team: New Holland Dolphins

Contact: 717-354-2313

Website: newhollandborough.org/poolpark/pool-hours

Overlook Pool

Address: 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster

Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Open June 10 to Sept. 4. Closed during the week of Aug. 28 for school openings.

Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.

Summer swim team: Overlook Dolphins

Contact: 717-569-2011

Website: manheimtownship.org/1229/Overlook-Pool

Reamstown Pool

Address: 68 Ream Road, Denver

Hours: Daily hours are 12:30-8:30 p.m. with exceptions for swim meet dates and holidays. Opening weekend May 27-29, daily season June 3 to Aug. 20, closing weekends Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4.

Rates: Daily rates of $3-11 (discounted to $2-7 after 5 p.m. on weekdays). Season passes range from $25-230 before May 22, $25-255 afterward.

Summer swim team: East Cocalico Dolphins

Contact: 717-336-3537

Website: ect.town/reamstown-pool

Skyline Pool

Address: 245 Eden Road, Lancaster

Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Open May 27 to Aug. 6.

Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.

Summer swim team: Skyline Sharks

Contact: 717-569-2471

Website: manheimtownship.org/1237/Skyline-Pool

Southern End Community Association Pool

Address: 299 Park Ave., Quarryville

Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m. Season opens June 10, ends Aug. 28 with closing weekend of Sept. 3-5 and a Doggie Dip on Sept. 9.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $6-11 before 4 p.m., $3 afterward. Memberships range from $195-$425 (a $40-per-person fee will be added for families with more than six people).

Summer swim team: SECA Sharks

Contact: 717-806-0123

Website: secarec.com/category/pool/

Strasburg Pool

Address: 123 S. Jackson St., Strasburg

Hours: Pool is open beginning May 27. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-8 p.m. on Sundays, with late night swims from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Rates: Memberships range from $135-$390; Guest passes cost $8 per person per day, $5 after 6 p.m.

Contact: 717-687-9180

Website: strasburgpool.com

Willowood Swim Club

Address: 600 W. Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown

Hours: Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Rates: Membership rates are from $200-450 for new members, $180-420 for returning. Maximum 3,200 members. Guest fees are $10 (free for children 2 years and under).

Summer swim team: Willowood Bluefins (competes in the Mid-Penn Swim League)

Contact: 717-367-1085

Website: willowoodswimclub.org

Woodridge Swim Club

Address: 50 W. Seventh St., Lititz

Hours: Opening weekend May 27-29 (noon to 9 p.m., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day). Hours vary between May 30 and June 4 while school is still in session. From June 5 to July 31, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. July 3-4 holiday weekend: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Aug. 1-20: weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends noon to 8 p.m. Hours vary until season closes on Sept. 4.

Rates: Membership rates range from $300-$600 ($75 application fee for new members). Daily rates of $4-7 ($2-5 after 5 p.m.), children under 3 years swim free.

Summer swim team: Woodridge Mermaids/Mermen

Contact: 717-626-5445

Website: woodridgeswimclub.net