Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, signaling the start of the summer swimming season for most of the public pools in Lancaster County.
The following is a list of swimming pools in Lancaster County with information including hours, rates and location, along with listings for Lancaster County Summer Swim League teams:
Adamstown Community Pool
- Address: 272 W. Main St., Adamstown
- Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. beginning May 27. Hours restricted to 4 to 8 p.m. while school is still in session; members only noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends/holidays.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $12-$20; Memberships range from $95-$300. Free for ages 4 and under.
- Summer swim team: Adamstown Gators
- Contact: 717-484-2175
- Website: adamstownborough.org/2187/Community-Pool
Bent Creek Country Club
- Address: 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz
- Hours: Hours vary.
- Rates: Golf, sports and social memberships available. More details here.
- Summer swim team: Bent Creek Barracuda
- Contact: 717-560-7700 (facilities) or 717-560-7665 (pool)
- Website: bentcreekcc.com/
Conestoga Area Community Pool
- Address: 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga
- Hours: Daily hours TBD. Season lasts from May 27 to Sept. 4. Open house will be held May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rates: Season passes range from $35-275. More info here. A GoFundMe to help raise money for pool repairs can be found here as well.
- Summer swim team: Conestoga Sharks
- Contact: 717-951-8677 or 717-723-9596
- Website: conestogatwp.com/pool/
Conestoga Country Club
- Address: 1950 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster.
- Hours: Club open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Pool hours vary.
- Rates: Membership rates range from $75-330 per month.
- Summer swim team: Conestoga Country Club Crocs
- Contact: 717-394-0664
- Website: conestogacc.com/
Conestoga Pines Pool
- Address: 200 Arthur Morris Parkway, Lancaster
- Hours: Pool is open from noon-6 p.m. June 5 to Aug. 20, as well as Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29), Aug. 26-27 and Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-4).
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $7-$8; first child ages 2 and under swims for free, $2 per additional child. Season passes range from $65-$225.
- Contact: 717-392-2115 x121
- Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/conestoga-pines-pool/
Denver Community Swimming Pool
- Address: 400 Monroe St., Denver
- Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. Starting weekend of May 27-29, daily hours begin June 3 through Aug. 21.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $2-$11 (cash only); Memberships range from $25-$330.
- Summer swim team: Denver Sharks
- Contact: 717-598-6237
- Website: denverboro.net/2253/Denver-Community-Pool
East Petersburg Community Pool
- Address: 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg
- Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. Open May 27 to Sept. 4.
- Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.
- Contact: 717-898-3102 x301
- Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/east-petersburg-pool/
Ephrata Community Pool
- Address: 418 Vine St., Ephrata
- Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends (limited to 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays until June 9). Open May 27 to Aug. 27.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $5-$17; Memberships range from $42-$325.
- Summer swim team: Ephrata Tidal Waves
- Contact: 717-738-9268
- Website: ephratarec.com/communitypool/
Hempfield recCenter Pools
- Address: 950 Church St., Landisville
- Hours: Open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekends. Outdoor pool open from May 27 through Sept. 4.
- Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $145-$344.
- Summer swim team: Hempfield Stingrays
- Contact: 717-898-3102 x301
- Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/
Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA Pool
- Address: 800 Village Road, Lancaster
- Hours: TBD for full season (June 3 to Sept. 4); noon to 7 p.m. May 27-28, noon to 5 p.m. May 29.
- Rates: YMCA members pay $54 (adults), $85 (families) or $100 (families extended) monthly, non-members pay $199 (adults) or $325 (families) semi-annually. Call for daily admission rates.
- Summer swim team: Lampeter-Strasburg Otters
- Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243
- Website: rosesymca.org/branch/lampeter-strasburg-ymca/
Lancaster County Pool
- Address: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster
- Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Daily season lasts June 2 - Aug. 20 (opening weekend May 27-29, closing weekends Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4).
- Rates: Daily admission rate: $9. Children 2 and under swim free. Membership passes range from $59-336 before May 26, $82-391 afterward.
- Website: co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool
Lancaster Country Club
- Address: 1466 New Holland Pike. Lancaster
- Hours: Club hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., pool hours vary.
- Rates: Regular, club and non-resident memberships available. Applicants need 1 proposer and 3 sponsors who must all be current members of the country club. More details here.
- Summer swim team: Lancaster Country Club Stingrays
- Contact: 717-393-3886
- Website: lancastercc.com/
Landisville Pool
- Address: 50 Elmwood Ave., Landisville
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Pool is closed while Hempfield School District is in session.
- Rates: Membership is closed for the 2023 season. Waitlist can be found here. Daily guest fees: $8 from noon to 5 p.m., $4 afterward. Guests must be accompanied by a member.
- Summer swim team: Landisville Dolphins
- Contact: landisvillepoolmembership@gmail.com
- Website: landisvillepool.wildapricot.org/
Leola Community Pool
- Address: 23 E. Main St., Leola
- Hours: Opening weekends are May 27-29 and June 3-4 (noon to 8 p.m.). Regular season lasts June 7 to Sept. 4. Hours (Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday): noon to 8 p.m. Hours (Tuesday and Thursday): noon to 6 p.m.
- Rates: Membership rates for Upper Leacock Township residents range from $90-285; non-residents $100-350. Call for daily admission fees.
- Summer swim team: Conestoga Valley Aquabucks
- Contact: 717-464-4000 x1243
- Website: ultwp.com/administration/pages/leola-community-pool
Lititz Springs Pool
- Address: 401 Maple St., Lititz
- Hours: Daily hours from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open May 27-Sept. 4.
- Rates: Daily admission is $13 for seniors and youth, $18 for all other adults; free for children under 2 years. Season passes range from $92-$457.
- Summer swim team: Lititz Waverunners
- Contact: 717-626-5096
- Website: lititzrec.com/lititz-springs-pool/
Manheim Community Pool (closed for the 2023 season)
- Address: 504 Adele Ave., Manheim
- Summer swim team: Manheim Manta Rays (still active for the season)
- Contact: 717-665-5900
- Website: manheimboro.org/manheim-community-pool/
Millersville Lions Club Pool
- Address: 314 N. Prince St., Millersville
- Hours: Open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
- Rates: Memberships range from $155-$315 (a $35-per-person fee will be added for families with more than four people). Daily rates of $8.
- Summer swim team: Millersville Sea Lions
- Contact: 717-872-2071; mvillepoolmembership@gmail.com
- Website: e-clubhouse.org/sites/millersvillepa/page-7.php
Mountville Community Swimming Pool
- Address: 350 W. Main St., Mountville
- Hours: Pool is open daily from noon-8 p.m. Opening weekend May 27-29, daily season begins June 3.
- Rates: Daily weekday rates range from $6-14. Weekend rates are $6-20. All children aged 3 and under swim free. Membership rates range from $150-350.
- Summer swim team: Mountville Black Marlins
- Contact: 717-285-2747
- Website: mountvillepool.com/
New Holland Community Memorial Park Pool
- Address: 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland
- Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m. Open June 8 to Aug. 28 and Sept. 3-5.
- Rates: Daily rates before 4 p.m.: children $7, adults $12. After: children $4, adults $6. Membership ranges from $135-215 for New Holland Borough residents, $155-240 for non-residents. Five-day passes are available for adults ($55) and children ($30).
- Summer swim team: New Holland Dolphins
- Contact: 717-354-2313
- Website: newhollandborough.org/poolpark/pool-hours
Overlook Pool
- Address: 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster
- Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Open June 10 to Sept. 4. Closed during the week of Aug. 28 for school openings.
- Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.
- Summer swim team: Overlook Dolphins
- Contact: 717-569-2011
- Website: manheimtownship.org/1229/Overlook-Pool
Reamstown Pool
- Address: 68 Ream Road, Denver
- Hours: Daily hours are 12:30-8:30 p.m. with exceptions for swim meet dates and holidays. Opening weekend May 27-29, daily season June 3 to Aug. 20, closing weekends Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4.
- Rates: Daily rates of $3-11 (discounted to $2-7 after 5 p.m. on weekdays). Season passes range from $25-230 before May 22, $25-255 afterward.
- Summer swim team: East Cocalico Dolphins
- Contact: 717-336-3537
- Website: ect.town/reamstown-pool
Skyline Pool
- Address: 245 Eden Road, Lancaster
- Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Open May 27 to Aug. 6.
- Rates: Membership fees range from $130-$400 for Manheim Township residents ($245-$490 for non-residents). Daily admission rates for residents: $7 for seniors, $12 for all other residents, $15 for non-residents. After 5 p.m.: $6 for seniors, $10 for everyone else.
- Summer swim team: Skyline Sharks
- Contact: 717-569-2471
- Website: manheimtownship.org/1237/Skyline-Pool
Southern End Community Association Pool
- Address: 299 Park Ave., Quarryville
- Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m. Season opens June 10, ends Aug. 28 with closing weekend of Sept. 3-5 and a Doggie Dip on Sept. 9.
- Rates: Daily admission ranges from $6-11 before 4 p.m., $3 afterward. Memberships range from $195-$425 (a $40-per-person fee will be added for families with more than six people).
- Summer swim team: SECA Sharks
- Contact: 717-806-0123
- Website: secarec.com/category/pool/
Strasburg Pool
- Address: 123 S. Jackson St., Strasburg
- Hours: Pool is open beginning May 27. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-8 p.m. on Sundays, with late night swims from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
- Rates: Memberships range from $135-$390; Guest passes cost $8 per person per day, $5 after 6 p.m.
- Contact: 717-687-9180
- Website: strasburgpool.com
Willowood Swim Club
- Address: 600 W. Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown
- Hours: Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
- Rates: Membership rates are from $200-450 for new members, $180-420 for returning. Maximum 3,200 members. Guest fees are $10 (free for children 2 years and under).
- Summer swim team: Willowood Bluefins (competes in the Mid-Penn Swim League)
- Contact: 717-367-1085
- Website: willowoodswimclub.org
Woodridge Swim Club
- Address: 50 W. Seventh St., Lititz
- Hours: Opening weekend May 27-29 (noon to 9 p.m., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day). Hours vary between May 30 and June 4 while school is still in session. From June 5 to July 31, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. July 3-4 holiday weekend: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Aug. 1-20: weekdays 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends noon to 8 p.m. Hours vary until season closes on Sept. 4.
- Rates: Membership rates range from $300-$600 ($75 application fee for new members). Daily rates of $4-7 ($2-5 after 5 p.m.), children under 3 years swim free.
- Summer swim team: Woodridge Mermaids/Mermen
- Contact: 717-626-5445
- Website: woodridgeswimclub.net