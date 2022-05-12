After a largely lost 2020 season because of COVID-19 and a 2021 that was filled with mitigation restrictions, the pools of Lancaster County are set to be back and better than ever in 2022, as many prepare to open for the year, including a handful that are reopening after a period of downtime.

The following is a list of swimming pools in Lancaster County with information including hours, rates and location, along with listings for Lancaster County Summer Swim League teams:

Adamstown Community Pool

Address: 272 W. Main St., Adamstown

Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. beginning May 28. Hours restricted to 4 to 8 p.m. while school is still in session; members only noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends/holidays.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $10-$18; Memberships range from $90-$265. Free for ages 4 and under.

Summer swim team: Adamstown Gators

Contact: 717-484-2175

Website: adamstownborough.org/2154/Community-Swimming-Pool

Bent Creek Country Club

Address: 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz

Hours: Hours vary.

Rates: Golf, sports and social memberships available. More details here.

Summer swim team: Bent Creek Barracuda



Contact: 717-560-7700 (facilities) or 717-560-7665 (pool)

Website: bentcreekcc.com/



Conestoga Community Pool (under new management: Stars & Stripes Swim & Splash Club)

Address: 49 Kendig Road, Conestoga

Hours: Open weekdays from noon to 8 p.m., weekends noon to 7 p.m. Grand opening May 27 from 4-8 p.m. (noon to 8 p.m. during May 28-30), regular hours begin June 4.

Rates: Membership rates range from $150-$275 depending on signup date. One-time registration fee of $25. Children 3 years and younger admitted free. Daily rates to be determined.

Summer swim team: Conestoga Sharks

Contact: 717-455-3870

Website: swimandsplashclub.com/

Conestoga Country Club

Address: 1950 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster.

Hours: Club open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Pool hours vary.

Rates: Membership rates range from $75-330 per month.

Summer swim team: Conestoga Country Club Crocs



Contact: 717-394-0664

Website: conestogacc.com/

Conestoga Pines Pool

Address: 200 Arthur Morris Parkway, Lancaster

Hours: Pool is open from noon-6 p.m. Memorial Day (May 30) through Labor Day (Sept. 5), except when School District of Lancaster is in session.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $6-$8; first child ages 2 and under swims for free, $2 per additional child. Season passes range from $65-$200.

Contact: 717-392-2115 x121

Website: lancasterrec.org/pools-parks/conestoga-pines-pool/

Denver Community Swimming Pool

Address: 400 Monroe St., Denver

Hours: Pool is open from 12:30-8 p.m. Starting weekend of May 28-30, daily hours begin June 3.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $2-$11; Memberships range from $25-$330.

Summer swim team: Denver Sharks

Contact: 717-598-6237

Website: denverboro.net/2253/Denver-Community-Pool

East Petersburg Community Pool

Address: 2575 Graystone Road, East Petersburg

Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. (9 a.m. to noon members only on weekdays). Open May 28-Sept. 5.

Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $40-$272.

Contact: 717-898-3102 x301

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/east-petersburg-pool/

Ephrata Community Pool

Address: 418 Vine St., Ephrata

Hours: Pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends (members only 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays). Open May 28-Aug. 28.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $5-$16; Memberships range from $40-$327.

Summer swim team: Ephrata Tidal Waves

Contact: 717-738-9268

Website: ephratarec.com/communitypool/

Hempfield recCenter Pools

Address: 950 Church St., Landisville

Hours: Indoor pools are open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekends; Outdoor pool closed for the season.

Rates: Guest passes are $10; membership rates range from $40-$272.

Summer swim team: Hempfield Stingrays

Contact: 717-898-3102 x301

Website: hempfieldrec.com/aquatics/about-our-aquatics-program/

Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA Pool

Address: 800 Village Road, Lancaster

Hours: Opening weekends are May 28-30 (noon to 7 p.m.) and June 4-5 (noon to 5 p.m.); closed May 31-June 3 and June 6-7 while school is in session. Regular season lasts June 8 to Sept. 5. Daily hours are noon to 7 p.m., except for Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.) Times may vary based on staff availability.

Rates: YMCA members pay $125 (adults) or $199 (families) annually, non-members pay $225 (adults) or $350 (families). Call for daily admission rates.

Summer swim team: Lampeter-Strasburg Otters

Contact: 717-464-4000

Website: rosesymca.org/branch/lampeter-strasburg-ymca/

Lancaster County Pool (closed for the 2022 season)

Address: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster

Contact: 717-299-8215

Website: co.lancaster.pa.us/255/Pool

Lancaster Country Club

Address: 1466 New Holland Pike. Lancaster

Hours: Club hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., pool hours vary.

Rates: Regular, club and non-resident memberships available. Applicants need 1 proposer and 3 sponsors who must all be current members of the country club. More details here.

Summer swim team: Lancaster Country Club Stingrays



Contact: 717-393-3886

Website: lancastercc.com/

Landisville Pool

Address: 50 Elmwood Ave., Landisville

Hours: Pool is open daily from noon-8 p.m. (4-8 p.m. during school days, closes at 4:30 p.m. on swim meet days). Open May 28-Sept. 5.

Rates: Family memberships range from $210-510 for new members with a one-time activation fee of $50. Daily rate of $8 between noon and 5 p.m., $4 afterward (must be accompanied by a member).

Summer swim team: Landisville Dolphins

Contact: landisvillepoolmembership@gmail.com

Website: landisvillepool.wildapricot.org/

Leola Community Pool

Address: 23 E. Main St., Leola

Hours: Opening weekend is May 28-30 (noon to 7 p.m.), closed May 31-June 3 while school is in session. Regular season lasts June 4-Sept. 5. Daily hours are noon to 7 p.m. Times may vary depending on staff availability.

Rates: Daily admission fees range from $5-$10 (free for children 2 years and under). Membership rates for Upper Leacock Township residents range from $80-270; non-residents $90-$320.

Summer swim team: Conestoga Valley Aquabucks

Contact: 717-656-9755

Website: ultwp.com/administration/pages/leola-community-pool



Lititz Springs Pool

Address: 401 Maple St., Lititz

Hours: Daily hours from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Open May 28-Sept. 5.

Rates: Daily admission is $10 for seniors and youth, $15 for all other adults; free for children under 2 years. Season passes range from $176-$416.

Summer swim team: Lititz Waverunners

Contact: 717-626-5096

Website: lititzrec.com/aquatics/outdoor-pools/lititz-springs-pool-2/

Manheim Community Pool (closed for the 2022 season)

Address: 504 Adele Ave., Manheim

Summer swim team: Manheim Manta Rays (still active for the season)

Contact: 717-665-5900

Website: manheimboro.org/manheim-community-pool/

Millersville Lions Club Pool

Address: 314 N. Prince St., Millersville

Hours: Open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Rates: Memberships range from $150-$310 (a $35-per-person fee will be added for families with more than four people). Daily rates of $8.

Summer swim team: Millersville Sea Lions

Contact: 717-872-2071; mvillepoolmembership@gmail.com

Website: e-clubhouse.org/sites/millersvillepa/page-7.php

Mountville Community Swimming Pool

Address: 350 W. Main St., Mountville

Hours: Pool is open daily from noon-8 p.m. Open May 28-Sept. 5

Rates: Daily weekday rates range from $6-12. Weekend rates are $6-17. All children aged 3 and under swim free. Membership rates range from $150-280.

Summer swim team: Mountville Black Marlins

Contact: 717-285-2747

Website: froelichpark.com

New Holland Community Memorial Park Pool

Address: 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland

Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m. Open June 9-Aug. 28 and Sept. 3-5.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $7 for children and $12 for adults ($4 for children and $6 for adults after 4 p.m.). Five-day pass rates are $30 for children, $55 for adults. Membership rates range from $135-215 for New Holland residents and $155-$240 for non-residents.

Summer swim team: New Holland Dolphins

Contact: 717-354-2313

Website: newhollandborough.org/poolpark/pool-hours

Nickel Mines Pool

Address: 4915 E. White Oak Road, Paradise

Hours: Walk-in hours 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Members 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 6 p.m. on weekends. Open May 29-31, full season opening June 5.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $8-$13; Membership range from $90-$355.

Contact: 717-468-9200 or 610-593-1288

Website: nickelminespool.webs.com/



Overlook Pool

Address: 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster

Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Open June 11-Sept. 5. Closed during the week of Aug. 29 for school openings.

Rates: Membership fees range from $185-$370 for Manheim Township residents ($240-$481 for non-residents). Children born on or after May 25, 2019, swim free. Daily admission rates range from $5-$11 for Manheim Township residents, $14 for all non-residents.

Summer swim team: Overlook Dolphins

Contact: 717-569-2011

Website: manheimtownship.org/1229/Overlook-Pool

Reamstown Pool

Address: 68 Ream Road, Denver

Hours: Daily hours are 12:30-8:30 p.m. Open May 28-Sept. 5 (pool is closed at 6 p.m. for swim meet dates, extended to 10 p.m. on June 24, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5).

Rates: Daily rates of $3-11 (discounted to $2-6 after 5 p.m. on weekdays). Season passes range from $25-180 before May 28, $25-230 afterward.

Summer swim team: East Cocalico Dolphins

Contact: 717-336-3537

Website: ect.town/reamstown-pool

Skyline Pool

Address: 245 Eden Road, Lancaster

Hours: Open weekdays noon-8 p.m., weekends 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Open May 28-Aug. 7.

Rates: Membership fees range from $185-$370 for Manheim Township residents ($240-$481 for non-residents). Children born on or after May 25, 2019, swim free. Daily admission rates range from $5-$11 for Manheim Township residents, $14 for all non-residents.

Summer swim team: Skyline Sharks

Contact: 717-569-2471

Website: manheimtownship.org/1237/Skyline-Pool

Southern End Community Association Pool

Address: 299 Park Ave., Quarryville

Hours: Daily hours of noon-7 p.m. Open May 28.

Rates: Daily admission ranges from $5-$10 before 4 p.m., $3-5 afterward (children under 4 years swim free). Memberships range from $119-$405 (a $40-per-person fee will be added for families with more than six people).

Summer swim team: SECA Sharks

Contact: 717-786-4052

Website: secarec.org/category/pool/

Strasburg Pool

Address: 123 S. Jackson St., Strasburg

Hours: Pool is open beginning May 28 from noon-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

Rates: Memberships range from $105-$360; Guest passes cost $8 per person per day.

Contact: 717-687-9180

Website: strasburgpool.com

Willowood Swim Club

Address: 600 W. Bainbridge St, Elizabethtown

Hours: Pool is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Rates: Membership rates are from $100 to $450. Maximum 3,200 members. Guest fees are $7 (free for children under 3 years).

Summer swim team: Willowood Bluefins (competes in the Mid-Penn Swim League)

Contact: 717-367-1085

Website: willowoodswimclub.org

Woodridge Swim Club

Address: 50 W. Seventh St., Lititz

Hours: Open 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekdays, noon-9 p.m. on weekends between June 9 and July 31. Closing times for both weekends and weekdays moves to 8 p.m. after Aug. 1. Restricted hours while school is in session; July 4 weekend hours of 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Open May 28-Sept. 5.

Rates: Membership rates range from $300-$600 ($75 application fee). Daily rates of $4-7 ($2-5 after 5 p.m.), children under 3 years swim free.

Summer swim team: Woodridge Mermaids/Mermen

Contact: 717-626-5445

Website: woodridgeswimclub.net