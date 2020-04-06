The IRS recently announced that United States citizens could start seeing stimulus payments into their accounts starting in the next two weeks.

For the most part, residents will not have to do anything to receive the payment; the money will go into the checking account associated with your 2019 (or, if you haven't yet filled out last year's taxes, 2018) tax filing, according to the IRS.

In the future, the IRS will set up an online system for those to input their banking information to receive payment.

To receive the full $1,200 stimulus check, those eligible would meet these requirements:

- Single filers making under $75,000 per year

- Married filers making under $150,000 per year

- Seniors who fill out a simple tax form

Eligible adults will receive $1,200, and parents will receive $500 per child.

The stimulus payment will decrease $5 for every $100 for individuals making $75,000 per year, and married couples making over $150,000 per year.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It could take up to 20 weeks for Americans to receive their stimulus payments.

Several questions about specific tax situations can be answered here.

Many Americans could fall through the cracks, however, as several media sources have reported.

Those who would miss out are people over age 17, but still considered dependents when filing taxes (i.e.; college students and disabled people who receive financial support from their parents).

Parents of babies born in 2020 will not receive a credit for their child, reports NBC News. In addition, people without a social security number will not receive a stimulus payment.

The IRS will update its site with more information and specifics as they're announced.