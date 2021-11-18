Lancaster city's annual Christmas tree lighting won't happen until Friday, Dec. 3, but the tree will arrive in Penn Square much sooner than that.

The Christmas tree, a 25-foot fir from Quarryville, is slated to arrive in Penn Square on Monday, Nov. 22, between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m.

LNP|LancasterOnline will livestream the event; be sure to tune in to our Facebook page and this site around that time.

There is no event planned around the Christmas tree's arrival, nor is there a celebration happening at that time.

For more information about the Mayor's Tree Lighting event, as well as Lancaster city's other holiday events, visit visitlancastercity.com/lancaster-city-for-the-holidays.