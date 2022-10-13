It's never too early to start planning for the holiday season.

Lancaster city recently announced its holiday event lineup, including the Mayor's tree lighting, Lancaster Shops Late, Santa appearances and more.

City of Lancaster officials will light up Penn Square's tree on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. The official time has not yet been announced, though Lancaster Central Market will host a few of its stand holders outside in tandem with the event from 5-8 p.m.

Small Business Saturday, a way to shop locally after Black Friday shopping, will be held Nov. 26. Cyber Monday will be the following Monday, Nov. 28.

The city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Many stores in downtown Lancaster will be open later than usual for Lancaster Shops Late on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Santa will make several appearances in downtown Lancaster. The City of Lancaster's website says Santa will visit Dec. 8, 10 and 17.

Menorah lightings, which commemorate Hanukkah, will happen from Dec. 18-26.

And, finally, the City of Lancaster will host its New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31. The city will host the annual red rose drop this year after a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the city's events, visit visitlancastercity.com.