Home shoppers who clicked on a New Holland Avenue real estate listing last month may have noticed a simple sign on a sleek little desk.

“Home Sweet Home (Office),” it said.

It wasn’t there by accident.

Realtor Donna Giovingo says her seller displayed that sign as a visual cue after researching homebuyer desires in the era of COVID-19. Her resulting pre-sale renovation included upgrading the kitchen, rebuilding an upstairs deck and installing a gazebo outside the back door of the 140-year-old city home.

“We talked about how people need a space now to be outside but still be socially distanced,” Giovingo says.

About 27% of about 2,000 people surveyed by Lending Tree in the fall named a yard as one of the amenities and home features that they now desire thanks to the pandemic. A home office also made that list.

“It's huge. Before, you would always hear some people say they’d like a home office,” Giovingo says. “Now they need it.”

Today clients are often hoping for a home office for two — be it for a double-telecommuting couple or parent and virtual learning child, Giovingo says.

“Maybe it’s using the smallest bedroom,” she says. “But a lot of times it’s about finding that small space somewhere else in the house where you can carve out your own personal, little nook.”

That’s also the case in the 101NQ luxury condos that Henrietta Heisler has been designing for clients in downtown Lancaster.

Even with an empty-nester-heavy crowd headed there, a defined workspace is key — be it as simple as a desk near a window or a room that can be closed off entirely for a modeling hobby, she says.

While Heisler continues to see a variety of styles and tastes come into play, she does describe “clean lines” as a current, uniting theme across them. Decluttering is in.

Millennials have long been painted as an anti-clutter generation. Heisler says baby boomers — perhaps in part due to having now spent so much time inside with what they've amassed — are increasingly getting onboard with clearing out.

Still another common design denominator after spending so much time in the home?

“How can I make this space multi-task for me?” Heisler says.

“You really have to define what your needs are,” she says. “Do you need a place where, when you’re working, you can have extra quiet time? Or maybe if there are younger children you need a place where you can watch what they’re doing while you work. These are the questions you need to be clear about.”

Heisler says she’s seeing clients turn toward their attics and unfinished basements to help answer those questions.

As home values rise and interest rates stay low, many people are looking to tap into that to complete home renovations. But not everyone is seeking — or getting approved for — home equity lending options.

Lancaster-based Fulton Bank actually saw a decrease in home equity lending last year. That went from about $1.3 billion in 2019 to $1.2 billion last year for Fulton's five-state service area, says Steve Trapnell, vice president and senior communications consultant.

With others in the industry experiencing the same, he says part of the rational is that people have been saving discretionary income that might otherwise have gone for things like travel or dining out.

“Although home equity lending declined from 2019 to 2020, there were still plenty of people using home equity lines of credit — whether for home improvement projects or other needs," Trapnell says. “Each person’s situation is unique: While some people may be able to use discretionary income for projects, others may find that a home equity line of credit is a good solution.”

The National Association of Home Builders in late January released its Remodeling Market Index for the fourth quarter of 2020. The association says the national score of 79 on that index signals remodelers’ strong confidence in their markets for all sizes of projects. The Northeast scored 81 on that index — higher than the South and Midwest but lower than the West.

“The remodeling market was consistently strong throughout 2020 as homeowners had more time on their hands to improve their homes and add space and efficiency,” said NAHB Chair Tom Ashley Jr. in a prepared statement. “However, activity slowed a bit at the end of the year as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases and an increase in economic insecurity.”

Howard Supnik, a Lititz-based landscape architect, is expecting to stay busy in 2021 as he did last year.

“Other landscape architects, builders, contractors — we’ve all been swamped,” he says. “To me it’s similar to what happened after 9/11.”

He says people were cocooning then, too.

The kitchen is at the heart of where people socialize, he says. And people are now — albeit often in small numbers — often socializing outside. That, he says, is why he designed several outdoor kitchens last year.

Pools are also hot. Supnik recently consulted on a pool-centered design for a couple who want to give their grandchildren somewhere to play. He says, however, that pools are tricky right now because pool installers have some lengthy, demand-driven backlogs.

Being home to supervise projects. Having money to spend that might otherwise have been invested in travel. Needing somewhere for the kids to burn energy. All of it is playing into demand for outdoor projects, Supnik says.

“It’s really about wanting to relax and reduce anxiety — whether that’s something featuring the soothing sound of water or a garden,” he says. “For a lot of people it just seems like a good time to add anything that can bring them joy.”