Lancaster County communities will observe Memorial Day with services and parades.

Following is a list of Memorial Day events scheduled in the county over the holiday weekend:

Sunday, May 30

Hempfield Memorial Day Ceremony

- Where: Hempfield Fire Company pavilion, 19 W. Main St., Salunga-Landisville

- Time: 2 p.m.

- Details: The theme is “All gave some. Some gave all.” The event will feature guest speaker Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher of the Army War College in Carlisle, the reading of student essay contest winners, the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard, the Vet21 Salute Honor Guard, the Hempfield High School Marching Band and the Hempfield High School Chamber Singers.

Reamstown Community Memorial Day Service

- Where: War Memorial in the Reamstown Park, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown

- Time: 4:30 p.m.

- Details: This tradition exists to remember and honor all those who have given their lives in military service. Daniel Burton, former U.S. Marine Reservist and PA Army National Guardsman, will present remarks on this holiday and wreaths will be laid on the war memorials for each era. Families are encouraged to attend Please bring lawn chairs.

Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster PA Wreath-Laying and Ceremony

- Where: Greenwood Cemetery (South Queen Street, Lancaster PA 17603) at the Vietnam Veteran Memorial.

- Time: 1 p.m.

- Details: The memorial honors our Lancaster County Vietnam Veterans and one civilian who gave their lives in service to their country. We will be reading the names of our deceased VVA Chapter members going back to 2010. Family and friends are welcome to participate as we encourage memories to be shared. The memorial and grounds are maintained by the chapter and has just undergone a renovation.

Monday, May 31

Strasburg Parade and Service

- Where: First stop of parade route is Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg

- Time: 9 a.m.

- Details: The Strasburg Area Sertoma Club, in cooperation with the former Paul R. Strubel Post No. 8710 V.F.W., is sponsoring the parade and service. Parade formation will begin at 8 a.m. along Clearview Drive and the parade will commence at 9 a.m. The Memorial Day service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Strasburg Cemetery. State Rep. Keith J. Greiner (R-43rd) will be the keynote speaker at the memorial service. Community volunteer and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lynda Houck Ret. Will be the honorary grand marshal for the parade. The Lampeter-Strasburg High School marching unit will participate in the parade, and the L-S Community Band will perform at the memorial service. After stopping at Wesley United Methodist Church, the parade will continue to Saint Michael’s Lutheran Church, 40 E. Main St., Strasburg, before stopping at the War Memorial at the Square, where V.F.W. members will lead a flag-changing ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled and the memorial service will take place in the Fellowship Hall, of the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg at 10:30 a.m.

Churchtown Parade

- Where: Parade begins on the grounds of the former Caernarvon Elementary School, 2164 Main St.

- Time: 7 p.m.

- Details: The New Holland Band will lead the parade as it heads west on Main Street (Route 23) before turning around at Churchtown Supply Co.’s parking lot at 2049 Main St. Its next stops will be cemeteries at Bangor Church, 2099 Main St.; the Caernarvon Historical Society, 2148 Main St.; and Churchtown United Methodist Church, 2170 Main St. The cemetery stops will feature a gun salute, taps and children placing flowers on graves marked with flags. Mike L. Martin of Leola is the master of ceremonies, the Rev. Kirk Wolfe of Bridgeville Evangelical Congregational Church will give the invocation and benediction, and the Rev. David Mennig of California Bethany ECC is the keynote speaker. The Caernarvon Fire Company will serve food from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 2147 Main St.

Ceremony and Historical Marker Dedication

- Where: The Stevens Greenland Cemetery, 1200 S. Duke St.

- Time: 11 a.m.

- Details: Groups including the Lancaster County Veterans Court, the DRIVE Committee, the Conestoga Elks Lodge 140, The Sons of the American Legion Post 34, the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania, the Spanish American Civic Association and the Elm Street Project will collaborate on a ceremony in the graveyard that is the final resting place of more than 50 African American veterans. Black veterans from the Civil War to the Korean War are buried there. A new historical marker explaining the history of the cemetery, created in 1906 when the Bethel AME Church cemetery in Lancaster was full, will be dedicated. Leroy Hopkins, professor emeritus at Millersville University and a local historian, will speak about the history of the cemetery. Pedro Rivera, president of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, will also speak. The Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard will retire the cemetery’s old flag and replace it with a new one. Also in attendance will be the 3rd Regiment of the United States Colored Troops Reenactors, from Philadelphia. Parking will be available along South Duke Street.

Don't see your event? Email us the information. (Type "Memorial Day event" in the subject line.) This list will be updated through the holiday weekend.