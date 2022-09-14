Mimi Shapiro waved goodbye to her friends outside of Sprout Rice and Noodles before making her way downtown in January. She was walking onto Prince Street at Orange Street on a route she’d taken many times on her usual trips around town.

Shapiro, 75, didn’t get far before she was knocked off her feet by a turning car.

“I no sooner got in the middle of the crosswalk when the fool hit me,” Shapiro said.

She wasn’t able to stand up but didn’t think she was badly injured, just stunned by the accident. In reality, the impact broke both of Shapiro’s legs. She said it took her months of physical therapy to get back to feeling like normal, though she still experiences some effects from the crash.

Shapiro’s reality is a concern other pedestrians brought to the Lancaster Watchdog with questions about how they can keep themselves safe as they navigate the city’s sidewalks and crosswalks.

Navigating the city as a pedestrian

Angie Piel moved to the city three years ago from York, and she has been worried about pedestrian safety ever since.

Piel walks several times a week with the Lancaster Downtowners, a group of seniors who walk together. She said she knows four members of the group who have been hit while walking in the city.

A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed last November after being hit by a van while crossing Chestnut Street at Prince Street. Stephen Killough was friendly with the Downtowners, Piel said, who were shocked and devastated to learn he died. She said Killough’s death only ignited their hopes to make streets safer for pedestrians.

“People don’t care about the law and the crosswalks or they don’t know about the law,” she said.

As she walks the city streets, she takes notice of the varying widths of crosswalk lines and colored paint on the road and wonders if it means something for pedestrians that could change the way they travel.

Cindy McCormick, the deputy director of the city’s Public Works department, said most street markings won’t make a difference to pedestrians as they navigate the city. All crosswalks, no matter the line widths, have the same rules, McCormick said — look both ways and be aware of pedestrian signals.

Fritzi Schreffler, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer, said pedestrians should be alert as they approach any crosswalk instead of assuming they have the right of way, especially when traffic lights are green.

“Unless you’re physically in the crosswalk, the motorist doesn’t have to stop,” she said.

Schreffler noted it’s also helpful to wear brightly colored clothes to stand out, and pedestrians should wear just one headphone so they can hear approaching traffic as they cross.

As for the colored paint, McCormick said some city roads like Walnut and Water streets have green paint as just another effort to alert drivers to adjacent bike lanes. It’s a part of the city’s goal to make drivers more cognizant and “more accepting of all modes of transportation,” she explained.

How common are pedestrian crashes?

Lancaster city hovers a little above the national average for pedestrian-related crashes. In 2020, pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of traffic deaths and 2% of people injured in traffic crashes nationwide, according to the most recent available data by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That same year, the city reported 72 deaths or serious injuries from crashes with data from 2014-2018, the most recent at the time. Pedestrians made up 25% of the total injuries — that’s 18 people with two fatalities. During that same time period nationally, pedestrians accounted for roughly 16% of deaths and 3% of injuries.

The city’s police department tracks crashes by sorting them into different classifications based on the severity of the incident, department spokesman Glenn Stoltzfus said.

In the first six months of this year, 286 crashes — or 20% — were reported as Class A, which includes incidents where a pedestrian is struck and incidents with vehicle damage that requires towing. Stoltzfus said the department doesn’t have a way to immediately sort out the numbers to know which are just pedestrian crashes.

There isn’t data to indicate what type of vehicles are involved in pedestrian crashes, either, but Piel said she’s become more concerned with scooters, bikes and skateboards on the road after being almost hit by a Vespa scooter.

McCormick said the city is developing rules for scooters, though bikers and skateboarders are expected to follow the same rules as automobiles and would be cited just the same if they were involved in a pedestrian crash.

Change

Shapiro points to irresponsible drivers as the cause of most pedestrian crashes in the city. She said “turn on red” signals are used inappropriately as she’s seen drivers speed through the turn before stopping. As a consequence, she wants to see all turn on reds eliminated in the city.

“I’m a huge champion of the city and city living, but we need to make it better for people — and safer,” she said. “I don’t know how many more ‘watch for pedestrians’ signs we can put up.”

John Mullineaux agrees with Shapiro — he’s another city resident who frequently walks downtown. He said it’s “rare that cars will not run red lights” in the city and believes not enough is being done to enforce red light laws by city police.

Red lights aren’t an issue the police department has taken special notice of, Stoltzfus said. He told LNP | LancasterOnline that his conversation with a reporter was the first time he’d learned of red light complaints. Most of the citations police issue to drivers are for speeding.

Stoltzfus said the city’s main approach to better pedestrian city is Vision Zero, an action plan created in 2020 to offer solutions to curb pedestrian-related crashes. Improved pedestrian signals, visual barriers at intersections and crosswalk visibility enhancements are a few ideas encouraged to improve safety.

McCormick echoed Shapiro’s concerns about vehicles making a turn. According to Vision Zero, a fifth of pedestrian crashes happen when drivers make left turns.

“Traveling at 25 mph or less is very important and motorists should be very aware when they’re turning,” McCormick said. “That’s where we see a lot of pedestrian crashes.”

Vision Zero recommends curb extensions to slow down vehicles making dangerous right turns, which McCormick said via email are beginning to be deployed throughout the city like, including on Highland Avenue. More projects like a Plum Street roundabout and a Water Street bicycle and pedestrian boulevard also reflect Vision Zero recommendations.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.