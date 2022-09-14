After shooting and killing his girlfriend early Sunday morning, Miguel Angel Rodriguez had no intentions of being arrested.

That’s according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, citing a message they say Rodriguez, 38, sent to a family member. A friend said Rodriguez showed a video of Nemesis Florentino, 33, dead in the East Hempfield Township apartment, prompting officers to respond to their complex.

Following an hours-long armed standoff with police and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, during which Rodriguez fired dozens of shots at police from multiple types of weapons and neighbors were evacuated, a wounded Rodriguez was arrested after fleeing tear gas shot into the apartment. Florentino was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head. Rodriguez, who initially had been taken to a hospital, was arraigned on Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about the shooting and subsequent standoff.

When and where were police dispatched?

East Hempfield Township officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to an apartment in Park City Apartments, off McGovernville Road between Harrisburg Pike and Route 283, after a friend of Rodriguez reported that he called and showed Florentino’s body in a video chat.

What law enforcement were at the scene?

Officer with Manheim Township, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and Pennsylvania State Police also responded.

What happened when officers arrived?

When officers tried to enter the apartment, Rodriguez began to shoot at them from inside, according to a criminal complaint. Officers then evacuated residents from neighboring apartments, and Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrived at the scene about an hour later. Negotiators tried to talk to Rodriguez when they arrived.

At some point during the standoff, Rodriguez opened the door and aimed a rifle outside. Officers shot him in the arm and shoulder.

When did police arrest Rodriguez?

Officers deployed tear gas into the apartment shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, and Rodriguez fled the apartment. Officers then arrested him.

What sort of firearms did Rodriguez use?

Rodriguez fired dozens of rounds from multiple firearms at emergency responders, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Officials have not said what kind of guns he used, outside of the rifle he aimed out the door, or how many were found in the apartment.

Were there any injuries?

No injuries, of police or bystanders, were reported at the scene. Police took Rodriguez to a local hospital for treatment.

What did officers find inside the apartment?

Officers with East Hempfield Township police and troopers with Pennsylvania State Police entered the home just before 11 a.m. Sunday. They saw bullet holes throughout the apartment, including in windows, walls and ceilings, police said. Officers also found blood spatter throughout the apartment and found Florentino in a bed with a pistol next to her.

Officers also found a video Rodriguez sent to a family member via a messaging app, but police have not said what the video showed. Police also determined Rodriguez sent a voice message to a family member during the incident, saying, “Hey, I love you, forgive me for what I’ve done, I’m not turning myself in to the police, and the police are there, bye. Take care of my kids and all.”

Have police released any information about a motive?

Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, declined to comment on a possible motive Wednesday, citing the active investigation.

What is Rodriguez charged with, and where is he?

Police charged Rodriguez with one count each of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person. McBryan declined to comment when asked if police could file additional charges against Rodriguez.

District Judge Brian Chudzik arraigned Rodriguez on Wednesday, according to a court docket. Chudzik denied Rodriguez bail citing the safety of the community, and Rodriguez was sent to Lancaster County Prison. A preliminary hearing, which will determine if a case needs to move on to Lancaster County Court, is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Does Rodriguez have a criminal history?

In February 2021, Rodriquez slapped a cell phone out of a woman's hand in the 300 block of East Filbert Street, Lancaster, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment in May 2021 and paid a $364 fine. The woman was not Florentino.

What do court documents tell us?

Records in Lancaster County Court don't indicate any active protection from abuse orders for either Rodriguez or Florentino.

Florentino and Rodriguez are each listed as defendants in two landlord/tenant dockets – one from 2021, and another from 2022.

Swarr-Conestoga Associates, the company that owns the complex, took the pair to court for rent in arrears. Chudzik ordered the couple to pay $1,857.15 in the 2021 case, and $5,061.55 in the second.