East Cocalico Township Recreation Board members last met on July 13 to discuss, among other agenda topics, the progress on a new 3,000-square-foot skate park in Reamstown Park.

The following day, the FBI charged the board’s chairman with breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Edward McAlanis was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to charging documents.

The Stevens resident is listed as the chairman of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board, a volunteer committee he was appointed to in 2020, according to meeting minutes of the East Cocalico Township Board of Supervisors.

Meeting minutes show Recreation Board members named McAlanis chairman in February, more than a month after the FBI says he was seen on video entering the Capitol rotunda, where he took at least one picture next to a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

McAlanis would later share the photo and others of him in and around the Capitol with friends and family, telling them he had broken into the building on Jan. 6, the FBI said.

East Cocalico Township officials did not respond to multiple attempts to reach them for comment over the weekend.

The Recreation Board's most recently scheduled meeting on Aug. 10 was cancelled after a quorum was not met, the township’s website shows.

It is not clear exactly when McAlanis was arrested. He was released on a $10,000 bail on July 20 and ordered to attend mental health services, submit to random drug testing, surrender his passport and any firearms in his home and is unable to travel outside Pennsylvania and surrounding states, according to court documents.

Attempts to contact McAlanis at his residence Sunday were unsuccessful.

McAlanis’ two-story colonial style home in the first block of Summers Drive displayed signs and decorations welcoming visitors Sunday afternoon. Several children’s toys were seen alongside the home, located in a quiet East Cocalico Township neighborhood off of Route 222, south of Denver.

The neighborhood is a fairly new residential development, with small American flags displayed in the lawns of many homes. A small playground lies within walking distance of McAlanis’ home.

Neighbors who declined to be named described McAlanis as a friendly and outgoing person who had a deep interest in local and national politics, showing a particular affinity for former President Donald Trump.

McAlanis’ Facebook page includes numerous links to articles claiming widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election. He later announced on social media in May that he would run for the vacant Smokestown Judge of Elections position as a write-in candidate, though his name does not appear on a list of municipal election candidates for election judges.

Surveillance video showed McAlanis inside the Capitol rotunda around 3 p.m., according to an FBI statement of facts.

Investigators first began looking into McAlanis less than a week after the insurrection, after a tipster shared pictures of McAlanis in and around the Capitol, the FBI said. The unnamed tipster shares mutual friends with McAlanis.

Phone records were later used to determine that McAlanis was present inside the Capitol, according to charging documents. McAlanis also told family and friends he had entered the building that day, sharing photos of himself with others.

McAlanis is at least the second of three people from Lancaster County to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, newspaper records show. Michael J. Lopatic Sr., 57, of Manheim Township, was arrested in Lancaster on Feb. 3 while Samuel Lazar, 35, of Ephrata, was arrested in Ephrata on July 26. A fourth man, Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel on Jan. 30.