The long-awaited completely revitalized Southern Market opens to the public this Thursday. The first-floor food hall encompasses 3,000 square feet, with seating for 250. On opening day, you will have nine food and drink options, from coffee and wine on tap to cuisine from five parts of the world.
Here’s what vendors will be cooking up fare in Southern Market's food hall.
—
4 E’s Latin Cuisine: Flavors of the Dominican Republic.
—
F lavors of Morocco: Moroccan and Indian fusion.
—
Layali el Sham: Middle Eastern classics including hummus, tabbouleh, falafel, kibbeh and shawarma.
—
Made by Lolo: Tapas-style small bites, with gluten-free options.
—
Pho Life: Vietnamese pho, banh mi sandwiches and salads.
—
Savoy Truffle Cakes: Creatively decorated cupcakes and whole cakes, also available by the slice, plus pie and macarons.
—
“X” Marks the Spot: A modern take on soul food classics that includes collard greens, Friday fish fry, herb-roasted chicken, potato salad, collard greens, fried chicken, southern gumbo
—
Bar 1888: Cocktails, beer and wine on tap, with mixologist Steve Wood at the helm.
—
Butter and Bean: Coffee, tea and housemade baked goods. Coffee beans from Máquina, an indie roaster in Coatesville.
—
Pizzeria 211: Stromboli and pizza by the slice as well as Detroit-style pan pizza. Will be open as a pop-up in the main food hall while its Queen Street-facing space remains under construction.
Eddy Rodriguez will offer 4E'S Latin Cuisine
One of Eddy Rodriguez's feature dishes is his maple BBQ ribs, roasted potatoes and black bean and corn salad from 4 E's Latin Cuisine
One of Eddy Rodriguez's feature dishes is his roast chicken, rice and black bean and corn salad from 4 E's Latin Cuisine
One of Eddy Rodriguez's feature dishes is his pernil (slow-roasted pork) with roasted potatoes and black bean and corn salad from 4 E's Latin Cuisine
One of Eddy Rodriguez's feature dishes is his yuca fries with chipotle mayo and fried empanada assortment with roasted garlic ketchup from 4 E's Latin Cuisine
One of Bushra Fakier's feature dishes is her chicken shawarma served over basmati saffron rice and a trio of side salads from Flavors of Morocco
One of Bushra Fakier's feature dishes is her chicken tagine with preserved lemons and olives served over basmati saffron rice, with yogurt sauce and a trio of side salads from Flavors of Morocco
One of Bushra Fakier's feature dishes is her braised lamb shank with quail eggs from Flavors of Morocco
Pictured is a rice noodle salad with fried egg rolls from Pho Life
One of Eddy Rodriguez's feature dishes is his ceviche-style shrimp salad from 4 E's Latin Cuisine
Butter and Bean, a coffee shop at Southern Market will feature several sweet goodies, including dark chocolate pecan cookies, lemon blueberry muffins, scones and cinnamon rolls all prepared by Chef Jessie Tuno.
Butter and Bean, a coffee shop at Southern Market will feature several sweet goodies, including dark chocolate pecan cookies, lemon blueberry muffins, scones and cinnamon rolls all prepared by Chef Jessie Tuno.
Shish tawook from Layali El Sham at Southern Market.
Layali El Sham will feature from the front clockwise, fattoush, falafel, tabbouleh, shawarma and yalingi at Southern Market
Layali El Sham will feature shawarma, front, and tabbouleh at Southern Market
Layali El Sham will feature hummus, front, and kibbeh at Southern Market
Pizza will be offer by Pizzeria 211
Pizza will be offer by Pizzeria 211
