The long-awaited completely revitalized Southern Market opens to the public this Thursday. The first-floor food hall encompasses 3,000 square feet, with seating for 250. On opening day, you will have nine food and drink options, from coffee and wine on tap to cuisine from five parts of the world.

Here’s what vendors will be cooking up fare in Southern Market's food hall.

— 4 E’s Latin Cuisine: Flavors of the Dominican Republic.

— Flavors of Morocco: Moroccan and Indian fusion.

— Layali el Sham: Middle Eastern classics including hummus, tabbouleh, falafel, kibbeh and shawarma.

— Made by Lolo: Tapas-style small bites, with gluten-free options.

— Pho Life: Vietnamese pho, banh mi sandwiches and salads.

— Savoy Truffle Cakes: Creatively decorated cupcakes and whole cakes, also available by the slice, plus pie and macarons.

— “X” Marks the Spot: A modern take on soul food classics that includes collard greens, Friday fish fry, herb-roasted chicken, potato salad, collard greens, fried chicken, southern gumbo

— Bar 1888: Cocktails, beer and wine on tap, with mixologist Steve Wood at the helm.

— Butter and Bean: Coffee, tea and housemade baked goods. Coffee beans from Máquina, an indie roaster in Coatesville.

— Pizzeria 211: Stromboli and pizza by the slice as well as Detroit-style pan pizza. Will be open as a pop-up in the main food hall while its Queen Street-facing space remains under construction.