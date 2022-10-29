When a reader was bitten by a copperhead in the driveway of her Conestoga Township home a few weeks ago, she realized there weren’t many readily available safety tips for dealing with the snake bite.

She called the Watchdog during her recovery to share her experience and help others.

With the end of snake season still a few weeks off, the Watchdog found a snake expert for everything you need to know about copperheads in Lancaster County.

First, if you’re fretting about copperheads, don’t.

Jesse Rothacker, founder of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, said copperheads aren’t common in the county and most local snakes are completely harmless. Rothaker offers this rule of thumb: The snake you encounter likely is not a copperhead, even if you think it is one.

“Whatever stories you’ve heard about copperheads, they’re probably not true,” Rothacker said.

Want to know if you’ve seen a copperhead? Here’s how you can be certain. Adult copperheads are identified by a brown Hershey kiss pattern, and babies have yellow tails. In Lancaster, they’re mostly isolated along the Susquehanna River, but are even a rare sight there.

Rothracker often bikes the river trails, and in the 4,500 miles he’s ridden this year alone, he’s spotted only one copperhead.

If you do come across a copperhead, Rothacker has simple advice: Just avoid it. Don’t pick it up or try to mess with it because copperheads “want to be invisible.” As long as you stay away, it won’t mess with you, Rothacker said.

Copperheads naturally camouflage in their surroundings, so it’s understandable to worry if you get bitten after accidentally stepping on a snake.

Again, the snake that bit you probably was not a copperhead. A study by Susquehannock Wildlife Society found 97% of copperheads did not bite when stepped on. Rothacker said their response is to remain invisible even in these situations.

If you are among the 3% of people who get bit, Rothacker says, it’s “no joke.”

Some copperhead bites are dry, which means they strike as a warning and don’t actually spit out venom. Rothacker said venom is used as a last resort for defense because copperheads usually save it for their prey.

While he’s never been bitten by a copperhead, Rothacker described the pain as a “red-hot hammer” with swelling around the bite. Nausea kicks in afterward, though the exact time you start feeling symptoms can vary.

“You may not die, but you’ll feel like you want to die,” he said.

Don’t bother with killing the snake to keep as evidence, which Rothacker said is outdated advice. The only thing you should do is snap a quick picture and head to the hospital. The picture will help doctors confirm whether they’re dealing with a copperhead bite.

Rothacker also recommended people share bite photos on the National Snakebite Support Facebook page in addition to going to the hospital. He said the page is full of doctors with snake experience who can offer advice on copperhead bites to humans and pets.

Our reader’s bite was rare, Rothacker said, but he’s always around if you want to be safe instead of sorry. Forgotten Friend offers free identification services for anyone who sends in snake photos. Email info@forgottenfriend.org. It’s a quick way to put your mind at ease.

