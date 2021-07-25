Lancaster County should see warm, sunny weather this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

High temperatures should be in the high 80s or low 90s Monday through Friday, with generally clear, sunny weather, NWS forecasts show.

Some showers and thunderstorms could began late Tuesday, likely before midnight, and last until around 3 a.m. Wednesday, NWS said. Thursday could see similar weather, with showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. that could last until the early hours of Friday morning.

The clear, warm weather should continue into the weekend and next week, according to AccuWeather forecasts. Temperatures will stay in the mid- to high-80s, with some thunderstorms possible.