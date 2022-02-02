Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil catches some sun in Phil's Burrow inside Punxsutawney Memorial Library, the day before Groundhog Day in downtown Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

 Mark Pynes | pennlive.com - member image share, The Patriot-News

It's Groundhog Day, which means all eyes are on the woodchucks that will determine the fate of the season by whether or not they see their shadow.

Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — is today, and marks the day they (and many others) will make their prediction for an early spring or longer winter.

Punxsutawney Phil and Mount Joy Minnie have given their predictions so far. Lancaster County's own Octorara Orphie and Poppy will also give their predictions today, and this post will be updated with their predictions.

Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Here's what Punxsutawney Phil predicted

Punxsutawney Phil

Atop Gobblers Knob, Phil saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of glorious Pennsylvania winter weather.

Mount Joy Minnie

Like Phil, Mount Joy Minnie also saw her shadow, predicting another 6 weeks of winter.

Octorara Orphie

Unlike Phil and Minnie, Octorara Orphie didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville hosted its in-person festivities again for Groundhog Day after a one-year hiatus. 

