Sixty-four percent of Pennsylvania voters favor requiring masks in public schools and a majority support businesses mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees, according to the results of a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research Poll last week.

Opinions on mask mandates are sharply divided across party lines, the poll found, with 41% of Republicans strongly opposing mask mandates in school while 71% of Democrats strongly favor them.

“There’s been a lot of talk about school board meetings and people opposing the mask mandates, but among the different mitigation measures we’ve tested, requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools got a lot of support,” said Berwood Yost, director of the poll.

Some 91% of those polled said they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, consistent with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adult Pennsylvanians. Of those who have not received a dose, just 15% said they will “definitely” or “probably” get the vaccine, according to the poll.

The poll of 522 registered voters, conducted by phone and online from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, included Democrats, Republicans and others in proportions that roughly reflect Pennsylvania’s electorate as a whole with a sampling error of 5.2%.

2020 election investigation

Fifty-five percent of voters oppose the Pennsylvania Legislature’s plan to investigate the 2020 election, according to the poll. The poll found 70% of Republican voters support the partisan review of the election, while 78% of Democrats oppose it.

“It’s pretty clear that most people would oppose the plan of taking another audit of the 2020 election,” Yost said. “You do see strong partisan differences, but for the most part, the majority of people don’t want to relive that.”

Senate Republicans last month authorized the collection of personal information from the state’s voter database, including names, addresses, driver’s license and partial Social Security numbers, of every registered voter in Pennsylvania as part of their effort to investigate the 2020 election.

Of those that favor the audit, 60% said they will continue to support it knowing their private data might be given to a private company for analysis, according to the poll.

Eight Pennsylvania voters and several voting rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in the Commonwealth Court opposing the lawmakers’ collection of personal information.

Biden and Wolf approval

Just under a third of Pennsylvania voters believe President Joe Biden is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president, a decline from his rating of 41% in August, according to the poll. His current rating of 32% is slightly higher than former President Donald Trump’s and lower than former President Barack Obama’s rating at the same point in their terms.

The sharpest declines in Biden’s positive job ratings since August came from Democrats, whose positive ratings decreased from 78% to 62%, and independents, whose positive ratings declined from 38% to 23%. Of those who say the president is doing worse, 31% cited the withdrawal from Afghanistan and 15% cited immigration as reasons why, according to the poll.

“He’s lost a sizable amount of ground since our August poll,” Yost said. “You have all of those different issues related to this administration that they are having problems with, and then of course … Democrats in Washington haven’t been able to pass their signature legislative efforts.”

Meanwhile, 42% of voters believe Gov. Tom Wolf is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as governor, a slight uptick from 41% in August and 39% in June, according to the poll. Just over two in three Democrats gave Wolf positive ratings, while 41% of independents and 15% of Republicans rated the governor “excellent” or “good.”

Pennsylvanians rated the government and politicians, unemployment and personal finances and the COVID-19 pandemic as the most important problems facing Pennsylvania today, according to the poll. The portion of poll participants citing the pandemic as the most important problem dropped from 17% in August to 7% in October.

Just 30% of voters believe things in Pennsylvania are headed in the right direction, down from 37% in August and the lowest since March 2016.

2022 Senate race

While Pennsylvania Republicans are largely undecided about their first choice for next year’s U.S. Senate election, most Democrats have expressed preferences for candidates, according to the poll. Voters have not changed their minds substantively on which candidates they support in either primary since August.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is the first or second choice for 27% of voters in the Democratic primary, followed by U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb at 17% and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta at 8%. For the Republicans, Sean Parnell leads with 10% while Kathy Barnette and Jeff Bartos have 6% each.

Marijuana

Six in ten Pennsylvania voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana, up slightly from 59% in March. It’s the highest level of support for marijuana in the history of the F&M poll, though the number has remained above 55% since May 2017. The question’s wording changed in this poll to specify the legalization of recreational marijuana versus marijuana in general.