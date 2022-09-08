Since Hempfield School Board became the first in Pennsylvania to adopt a policy concerning transgender athletes participation on sports teams, two other Lancaster County school boards - Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township - have followed closely in opening discussion on the issue.

Here’s what Hempfield and Conestoga Valley have discussed and decided so far.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School Board on July 12 approved a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth. The 6-2 decision, which came after 15 months of deliberation, was met with mixed reactions.

School Board President Grant Keener and board members Dylan Bard, Richard Garber, Linda Johnston, Justin Wogelmuth and Charles Merris voted in favor of the policy, while members Mike Donato and Jim Maurer voted against it. Board Vice President Pat Wagner did not attend the meeting.

Debate on how to include transgender athletes in sports at Hempfield began when a high school sophomore competed on the girls track team in spring 2021 after coming out as transgender and having run on the boys cross country team in fall 2020.

Representatives from both the American Civil Liberties Union and Education Law Center spoke out against the district’s new policy, labeling it as discriminatory against transgender students.

As the first district in the state to adopt a restrictive policy on transgender athlete participation in sports, the district has also opened itself up for possible litigation. In a statement released after the July 12 meeting, American Civil Liberties Union Trans Right Organizer Naiymah Sanchez said the ACLU’s Pennsylvania branch is “ready to fight” Hempfield’s policy.

Maurer also warned the board it would be the target of lawsuits due to the possibility that the district’s new policy violates Title IX. Title IX is a federal law protecting students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District’s board decided at its July 18 meeting to further research state and federal law on transgender athletes participating in sports before diving into the possible revision of its athletics policy.

Member Michael Talley and board Vice President Phil Benigno first proposed discussing the school’s athletic policy, citing an interest to “get ahead of the curve,” at the board’s June 20 meeting. Talley mentioned Hempfield School District’s policy when bringing up discussion.

In an interview Wednesday, board President Idette Groff said the board is still in a phase of research. She contacted Hempfield School Board President Grant Keener for insight into Hempfield’s method of research and discussion prior to its adoption of a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth. But Groff said she doubts Conestoga Valley will take 15 months to come to a decision, like Hempfield did.

Groff said a discussion concerning the legalities of creating a policy would happen in an executive session – not open to the public – but that’s only step one in the decision-making process.

The district’s solicitor, Robert Frankhouser of Barley Snyder law firm, also provided Groff with a timeline on the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed changes to Title IX regulations. The department issued a release on June 23 stating the proposed regulations would protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics.

Proposed regulations were posted to the Federal Register for public comment July 12 and will remain open to comment until Sept. 12.