Lancaster County residents are once again urged to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19.

That’s per the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance after testing data showed Lancaster County to be at a “substantial” level community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.

“Substantial” transmission rate is defined as counties having between 50 and 99 new cases per week, and “high” transmission is more than 100 cases per week.

Gov. Tom Wolf said during a recent visit to Lancaster County that he has no intention of bringing back mitigation measures put in place when the virus first spread through the state.

Here is a look at what some institutions, businesses and residents in Lancaster County are doing amid the new designation:

Lancaster County government buildings

No changes will be made to the masking policy for Lancaster County government buildings, according to the county’s chief clerk Lawrence George.

“Employees and all visitors to County buildings are of course free to wear masks if they so choose,” George said.

County commissioner Craig Lehman said he feels that employees and visitors should be reminded of the CDC guidance via a countywide email to employees, and signs posted for visitors at entrances to county facilities.

Lancaster Central Market

Two reporters who walked through Lancaster Central Market reported that very few shoppers were wearing masks inside the establishment. Employees at some of the stands could be seen wearing masks.

Market manager Mary Goss said the market will follow direction and guidance provided from the city of Lancaster – as of Tuesday afternoon, the market had received no direction on any mask mandates.

Downtown Lancaster

A reporter walking near Lancaster Dispensing Co. saw a crowd of lunch diners sitting outside, as well as several people walking by. Very few were wearing masks.

The reporter then walked toward Orange Street, where he saw a young masked man and four elderly women wearing masks.

Millersville University

A reporter who attended a press event at Millersville University saw no one wearing a mask.

CVS in East Hempfield

A sign on the doors of a CVS Pharmacy indicated that customers are required to wear masks inside, regardless of their vaccination status, per CDC guidelines.

Lititz Public Library

On its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, the Lititz Public Library announced it is again requiring masks in the library: "Beginning August 4th, masks are required inside the library regardless of vaccination status," the Facebook post states. "We will continue to monitor the county's risk of transmission rate in determining this requirement."

Editor's Note: This story will be updated with more observations from reporters throughout the day.