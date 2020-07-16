Police are asking that anyone who saw a red Kia Rio in the days before and after Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared call them. The car belongs to Justo Smoker, who is charged with Stolzfoos' kidnapping and false imprisonment, and is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Investigators have the car. They're putting together a timeline surrounding Stoltzfoos's disappearance and knowing where the car was may help. Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church, Smoker's criminal complaint said.

Why do investigators want information about Smoker's car?

Surveillance footage in the 500 block of Beechdale Road shows a red Kia Rio around Stoltzfoos at 12:42 p.m. June 21.

Witnesses on Amish and Stumptown roads said that they spotted a red car driving in the area where Stoltzfoos was last seen June 21. Of those witnesses, two said they saw an Amish female sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the complaint said.

Smoker's car was also spotted at 3104 Harvest Drive June 23— the same location a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground July 10.

On June 23, a state Trooper responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of the business at 3104 Harvest Drive. The driver of the vehicle, described as a dark-skinned male with facial hair, walked around the building and looked into windows, a witness said. He got back into the car, drove away, and then shortly returned.

The vehicle, described by a witness as a red Kia and later identified as Smoker's, left before the state trooper arrived, the complaint said.

Pennsylvania State Police asked anyone with information about the Kia's movements on and around June 21 to call 717-299-7650.

What does Justo Smoker's car look like?

Officials said the Kia has distinct features, including:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- a missing front passenger-side hubcap

- black trim

- a rear spoiler

- an "LCM" sticker on the trunk.

Residents in East Earl, East Lampeter, Paradise, Leacock and Salisbury townships are asked to look at any surveillance camera footage they may have from June 21 and the days following and call police if they saw Smoker's red Kia Rio.

Related coverage