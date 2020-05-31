LNP|LancasterOnline checked in with Lancaster County’s chief clerk of elections, Randall Wenger, to find out what happens to your mail-in ballot, from the time it leaves your local mailbox.

Step 1: Ballots are received by the Lancaster County Board of elections either through their P.O. Box, in person drop-offs at the elections office, or a locked drop box located at the entrance to the Lancaster County Government building.

Step 2: Signatures on the back of the envelope are checked by elections office workers to ensure they match with the voter’s signature. The barcode on the ballot return envelope is then scanned to record that it has been received, the signature on the back is checked against the on in the voter registration database and the envelope is sorted by precinct.

Step 3: Ballots remain in the elections office, unopened from the envelope voters placed them in, until counting begins at 8 a.m. on Election Day. The ballots are kept in plain view of all members of the office and the office is locked each night.

Step 4: On Election Day, teams of two elections workers will begin taking the boxes of ballots to the Lancaster County Treasurer’s office, also on the first floor of the Lancaster County Government Building, where an envelope slicing machine opens the ballot return envelope.

Step 5: The sliced return envelope is then brought back to the elections office and it is opened, revealing the secrecy envelope inside which contains the actual ballot. The return envelope is retained for record keeping purposes and the secrecy envelopes are then shuffled together so that elections workers cannot associate the name on the return envelope with the actual ballot.

Step 6: The ballots inside the secrecy envelope will be taken to another room on the first floor of the county government building to be run through a ballot scanner. In the event ballots are marked improperly and the scanner detects there is an issue, elections office workers will examine the ballot to determine and record the voter’s intent.

Step 7: Scanned ballots are then secured so they cannot be rescanned (although the ballot scanner will not allow the same ballot to be scanned twice) and then saved for records.