Inspections focused on infection control for COVID-19 found no or few problems at the first few Lancaster County nursing homes checked, public reports show, including Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, which has had more coronavirus deaths than any other Pennsylvania facility.

Inspection results were posted for Conestoga View and Hamilton Arms, where no problems were flagged, and ManorCare Health Services Lancaster, where one minor problem was reported.

The inspections are to be completed at all nursing homes by July 31, according to the state Department of Health, but won't become public until at least 41 days after being completed.

Hamilton was inspected May 13, Conestoga View May 20, and ManorCare June 2.

The coroner’s office has reported that 309 of the 371 people who died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County were nursing home residents. Those three homes were among the hardest hit, with the bulk of their deaths occurring by mid-May.

As of Thursday, the coroner’s office showed 78 deaths at Conestoga View, which was 17% of its 446 beds; 23 at ManorCare, which was 13% of its 172 beds; and 21 at Hamilton Arms, which was 22% of its 94 beds.

“These reports show how well the nursing home ensures that resident care meets federal and state regulatory standards in regard to infection control,” department spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email.

He noted that in addition to those coronavirus-focused surveys, other complaint investigations and other inspections are still being performed at facilities across the state.

Check list

According to federal regulators, the COVID-19 inspections check for overall effectiveness of infection prevention and control; quality of resident care practices, including those with COVID-19; the surveillance plan; visitor entry and facility screening practices; education, monitoring, and screening practices of staff; policies and procedures to address staffing issues during emergencies, such as transmission of COVID-19; and how the facility informs residents, their representatives, and families of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in the facility.

The reports confirm what Conestoga View executive director Howard Hay previously said: The department did not flag problems during the May 20 inspection or while investigating numerous complaints — including fifteen offsite complaint surveys completed the same day as the COVID inspection, and four complaints investigated shortly afterward on May 26.

As LNP|LancasterOnline reported last month, Hay responded to questions about the many deaths at the home with a lengthy written statement saying, in part, that the virus’ spread “was unavoidable under the circumstances and attributable to many factors over which the facility had little, if any control.”

Hay said Friday that he had no further comment.

ManorCare

The ManorCare report showed what the health department called a “minimal harm deficiency,” saying it had failed to give a resident’s doctor timely notification of a change in condition.

The report said the resident had been on hospice care since October, developed increased temperature and respiratory symptoms starting March 18 and died April 6, with the doctor determining that dementia was the condition resulting in death.

It also said the home reported its first COVID-19 case on March 26, and records dated April 3 indicated the home asked to have the resident tested for COVID-19 and the nurse practitioner declined.

In an email, ManorCare spokeswoman Julie Beckert summarized infection and safety precautions the home has implemented because of COVID-19.

“We are in the process of responding to our most recent survey and will ensure that our employees are aware of our procedures and review our training material about proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment) including appropriate conservation, donning and doffing and infection control protocols as well as any system procedures,” she wrote.

