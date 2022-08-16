Community health care administrator Alice Yoder, a former Democratic candidate for state representative, has announced her intention to run for Lancaster County commissioner next year.

The Board of Commissioners is a three-person board that oversees Lancaster County government. Yoder is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy.

Yoder, a West Hempfield Township resident, is executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She is a founding member of the Lancaster Coalition Against Domestic Violence and has served in county government on the Children and Youth Advisory Board and the county Planning Commission, according to Yoder.

She also serves on a state health advisory board and other public health-focused boards.

Yoder told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday that people of various political stripes have encouraged her to run for county office, and even more have done so since Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman stepped down in January with two years left on his term.

Lehman gave no reason for his resignation, but in his final address as commissioner warned that an inability to work across party lines could cause the country’s public institutions to “ultimately fail.”

The current Democratic commissioner, John Trescot, was appointed to replace Craig Lehman in January. As part of his appointment by a panel of county judges, Trescot agreed he would serve only as an appointee and bridge to the next elected Democrat.

Yoder decided to wait to run for a full term. “I felt that in order to have the impact that I’d like to have as a commissioner, I felt like I needed more than a couple years, so that’s why I didn’t apply for that position,” she said.

On Tuesday, Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chair Tom O'Brien said he thinks other Democrats will join the race before next year's primary.

With a background in land-use planning and social services, Yoder said she wants to promote more public and private partnerships to improve county services and residents’ quality of life.

Yoder is a big supporter of the county’s Places2040 comprehensive plan, which lays out growth and land-use strategies for the next 20 years. “I’m excited to think about how we can work with local municipalities to advance the concepts that are in that plan, because I do believe the physical environment we work and live in has such a huge impact” on people’s lives, Yoder said.

Yoder ran as the Democratic nominee for the 41st state House District in 2014 and lost to Republican Brett Miller, who still holds the seat. The district encompasses much of western Lancaster County.

Yoder grew up in Woodside, New York, in Queens and worked as a nurse and hospital administrator before moving into public health. She has lived in Lancaster County for more than 30 years.

By law, the Board of Commissioners must include at least one member from the two major political parties. County commissioners run for office during municipal elections, which fall on odd-numbered years. Primary voters can nominate up to two candidates in their party. Voters in the general election can select up to two candidates for the board of commissioners. The top three vote-getters win a seat.