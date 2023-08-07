The threat of severe weather in Lancaster County into Monday night has prompted National Weather Service in State College to issue a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

So, what's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Here are some tornado safety tips offered by the National Weather Service:

Check the forecast regularly.

Create a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place. Identify a safe room in your home such as the basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Practice your plan. Make sure everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Don’t forget your pets if time allows.

If a tornado warning is issued:

Go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows.

If you're at work or school, follow the tornado drill quickly and calmly.

If you’re outside when a tornado hits, find shelter inside a sturdy building immediately.

If you’re in a vehicle, drive to the closest shelter. If you can’t make it to a shelter, get down in your vehicle and cover your head, or abandon the vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.