The threat of severe weather in Lancaster County into Monday night has prompted National Weather Service in State College to issue a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
So, what's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
Here are some tornado safety tips offered by the National Weather Service:
- Check the forecast regularly.
- Create a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place. Identify a safe room in your home such as the basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
- Practice your plan. Make sure everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Don’t forget your pets if time allows.
If a tornado warning is issued:
- Go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows.
- If you're at work or school, follow the tornado drill quickly and calmly.
- If you’re outside when a tornado hits, find shelter inside a sturdy building immediately.
- If you’re in a vehicle, drive to the closest shelter. If you can’t make it to a shelter, get down in your vehicle and cover your head, or abandon the vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.