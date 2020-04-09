Due to harsh winds, fallen wires and debris are causing damage all across Lancaster County.

The county is currently under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are predicted to be between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, the NWS said in its advisory.

This afternoon, the line of expected storms moved east of the area, NWS said in a Facebook post.

Here are some of the reported downed wires and damage in Lancaster County, as reported by Lancaster County-Wide Communications:

- Wires down: 100 block of Texter Mountain Road, reported 2:34 p.m.

- CLEARED Wires down: At Hess Road and Furnace Hill Road, reported 1:44 p.m.

- CLEARED Porch roof blown onto wires: 1600 block of Peony Road, reported around 1:42 p.m.