As he has since 1886, Punxsutawney Phil will soon take center stage and determine whether spring is on its way or if winter will stick around for a little bit longer.

Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — is on Thursday, Feb. 2. Early that morning, Phil will emerge from his burrow in a stump on Gobbler's Knob.

If Phil sees his shadow, it will mean six more weeks of winter. But if he doesn't see his shadow, it means spring isn't far off.

Here's how to watch

Following last year's return to in-person celebrations, this year's annual gathering will once again happen live at Gobbler's Knob.

The Pennsylvania Cable Network will be covering Phil's appearance. Viewers can watch live on TV on the PCN channel, and it will also be available to stream on PCN's website; you can check it out below. The stream will be free on all devices.

This year's Groundhog Day celebration will begin at 6 a.m.