Disaster relief organizations are accepting donations after Hurricane Ida pummeled the Louisiana coast Sunday.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, Ida Weekend into a tropical storm overnight as it pushed inland over Mississippi, according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service was reporting heavy rainfall and a threat of flash flooding over much of Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida panhandle Monday morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said 4our Louisiana hospitals were damaged and 39 medical facilities were operating on generator power, the Associated Press reported.

Following are organizations accepting donations to provide aid to areas affected by the storm.

American Red Cross

www.redcross.org

1-800-435-7669

1-800-220-4095 (for hearing impaired)

Catholic Charities USA

www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/

1-800-919-9338

Direct Relief

www.directrelief.org/

Global Giving

www.globalgiving.org/

Salvation Army

disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/index.php

1-800-725-2769

Samaritan Purse International

samaritanspurse.org/