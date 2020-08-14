The Latest: CDC: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higher

People wear face masks as they walk near the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Face masks are now obligatory in France's supermarkets, shopping malls, banks, stores, and indoor markets, to curb worrisome signs that the coronavirus is making inroads again.

 Bob Edme

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, wearing masks and practicing social distance rules are essential steps in lowering the number of cases around the country.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging the public to wear masks since the pandemic started in mid-March. One of the most important aspects of mask wearing, according to the CDC, is wearing it correctly.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order in July requiring citizens to wear masks whenever they leave their homes.

The CDC's website outlines how to wear a mask effectively. Some of these guidelines include:

- Washing your hands before putting a mask on.

- Making sure your mask is covering your nose and mouth and securing it under your chin.

- Making sure you can breathe easily.

- CDC does not recommend masks that have an exhalation valve or vent. 

The CDC also suggests wearing masks in order to protect others in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus.

Sign up for our newsletter

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has an extensive FAQ about wearing masks, which can be found here.

Related articles

Tags