As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, wearing masks and practicing social distance rules are essential steps in lowering the number of cases around the country.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging the public to wear masks since the pandemic started in mid-March. One of the most important aspects of mask wearing, according to the CDC, is wearing it correctly.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order in July requiring citizens to wear masks whenever they leave their homes.

As of Aug 11, the total number of #COVID19 cases in the US surpassed 5 million. While the number of new cases has declined in the last week, COVID-19 is widespread in many areas. Take steps like wearing a mask that covers your nose & mouth in public. More: https://t.co/4Ku7nKLZCq pic.twitter.com/t6i4I8JZhg — CDC (@CDCgov) August 12, 2020

The CDC's website outlines how to wear a mask effectively. Some of these guidelines include:

- Washing your hands before putting a mask on.

- Making sure your mask is covering your nose and mouth and securing it under your chin.

- Making sure you can breathe easily.

- CDC does not recommend masks that have an exhalation valve or vent.

The CDC also suggests wearing masks in order to protect others in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has an extensive FAQ about wearing masks, which can be found here.

Wear a mask 😷 Protect others 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Wear your mask correctly so that covers your nose and mouth to help protect others in case you’re infected with #COVID19 but don’t have symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5tUjbGfJRb — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 13, 2020

