An East Earl Township fire last month involved 13 or 14 fire companies, the state Department of Environmental Protection and a Lancaster County hazmat team, several small explosions, smoke from all sides and rainbow-colored flames.

The cause of the fire, which crews fought for over 8 hours?

Batteries. The Stauffer Road one-story shop housed pallets and rack storage of lithium ion and lithium polymer batteries.

Nick Good, the public information officer for Garden Spot Fire Rescue, said lithium burns “extremely” hot and reheats over time, according to previous reporting. Firefighters moved the batteries to dumpsters, where they could burn themselves out over the course of several days.

Karen Gross, the communications manager at Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, said battery-related fires are becoming more frequent in waste-processing facilities.

“We are following it very closely as an organization and an industry,” Gross said. “It’s not a problem that is going to go away anytime soon.”

She stressed that battery fire prevention boils down to proper disposal.

“We really do need the community's help,” Gross said. “What we want to try to do is make sure we're protecting our employees, haulers, our property and the community.”

How to dispose of batteries

When it comes to alkaline batteries, such as single-use A, AA, AAA, C and D types, collect them in a bag before bringing them to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off at the Transfer Station Complex at 1299 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township.

“There's nothing magical about the bag. They can collect those in a Ziploc bag,” Gross said. “The idea is that they're just not throwing them in the garbage.”

Hours of Operation Battery disposal is free at Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for county residents. The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off is at 1299 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. It is open from Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 to 11 a.m.

With rechargeable batteries, like ones in power tools, cellphones, remote controls and electric toothbrushes, the authority says to dispose of them as soon as possible. These batteries contain metals, such as lithium and nickel.

“If one of those batteries sparks or explodes, it's sitting in a large amount of flammable materials that can potentially catch fire very easily,” Gross said, which is why they need to be separated.

Gross added that if residents can’t remove a battery from a device, they can go to the disposal center for assistance. Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority does not accept batteries from electric vehicles and encourages residents to contact the manufacturer for disposal options.

The public can also ask their trash collector if they take batteries – if they do, residents should leave batteries in a separate bag, which will then be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off.

To find other battery drop off locations, visit www.Call2Recycle.org/locator. There are other participating collection locations which include Batteries Plus, Home Depot, Lowe's and Staples.

