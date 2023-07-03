Editor's note: this story was originally published in June 2019 and has been updated for changes in state law concerning fireworks usage.

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, which means fireworks season is ramping up to its finale.

Pennsylvania recently changed its fireworks law, and some municipalities in Lancaster County have different rules regarding their use.

Pennsylvania House Bill 2157 passed both the state House and Senate with bipartisan support and was signed by former Gov. Tom Wolf in 2022. This legislation gives municipalities more authority to prohibit the use of consumer fireworks on public property and in dense municipalities where the 150-foot clearance rule makes discharging fireworks illegal.

It also gives municipalities options to do things like require permits and restrict hours of use, and provides for more significant fines: up to $500 for the first offense, and up to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

Since the bill was signed, multiple municipalities in Lancaster County have adjusted their ordinances. Residents are encouraged to check out the laws for the area before purchasing fireworks, and the Pennsylvania State Police has a guide available online explaining all the changes that have come with House Bill 2157.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can purchase fireworks. Fireworks can be purchased at any licensed facility, though airborne fireworks, including Roman candles and bottle rockets may only be purchased at brick-and-mortar stores.

Violating the state law carries a penalty of up to $100.

How you can stay safe

- Keep buckets of water, sand and saline nearby if you are setting off fireworks.

- Don’t forget to stop, drop and roll if your clothes catch fire.

- Leave it to the professionals, but if you do use fireworks, make sure they are legal and keep them out of the reach of children.

- Safe alternatives to fireworks include glowsticks, noise makers, bubbles, confetti and silly string.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that airborne fireworks could be purchased at temporary vendors.