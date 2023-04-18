The U.S. Supreme Court today will review a Quarryville postal worker’s lawsuit against the Postal Service surrounding religious freedoms in the workplace.

Groff previously sued the Postal Service for scheduling him to work Sundays. He lost, appealed and lost again. The Supreme Court, controlled by an assertive 6-3 conservative majority, is expected to decide on the case by the end of June.

The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments at 10 a.m. today, and you can listen to live audio of the proceedings by visiting the court’s website.

You can also follow along with LNP | LancasterOnline reporters and other national news outlets as they tweet live as they cover the proceedings.

Read more on Groff’s case:

Briefs from other groups voice opinions on Gerald Groff’s case

Timeline of Gerald Groff's case

For attorney Randall Wenger, Groff's is 2nd case to make its way to U.S. Supreme Court