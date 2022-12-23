Editor's Note: This story was initially published in January 2018.

Here are some tips to help stay safe — and protect your home, car and pets — when temperatures drop to perilous levels.

Watch for frostbite

— Wear gloves or mittens, boots and hats. Protect exposed skin.

— Dress in layers, with a wicking layer to remove moisture.

— If you suspect frostbite, don’t put the frozen extremity in hot water. Use lukewarm water or rub the area to restore circulation.

— If you experience numbness or tingling, see a medical professional.

Protect your home

Lancaster Emergency Management Agency director Randy Gockley said most fires this time of year are caused by heating issues, such as plugging too many electric heaters into a single outlet.

“We just ask people to be careful and use caution, and make sure that if they use their wood stoves they clean the chimney and have combustibles a safe distance away from the wood stoves,” he said.

The American Red Cross offers tips for frozen pipes:

— Leave the faucet on. If water begins to flow, it will help melt remaining ice.

— Heat frozen pipes with an electric heating pad, hair dryer or portable heater, or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water.

— Don’t use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or other open flame device.

— If you can’t find or reach the frozen area, or if you can’t thaw the pipe, call a plumber.

— To prevent freezing, insulate pipes in advance of cold weather. Once the mercury drops, let cold water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes to prevent freezing.

Protect your car

Cars can survive the cold better now than they did a few decades ago. Still, be sure you’re using the right kind of oil and the battery is fully charged.

— Get a tuneup.

— Keep your tires inflated to 35 PSI.

— Top off your antifreeze.

The EPA’s Office of Transportation says motorists shouldn’t let cars idle to warm them up. Auto manufacturers recommend you begin driving as soon as you start the car.

Keep pets safe

Pet owners who keep dogs and cats outside should bring them in when temperatures plummet.

In extreme temperatures, animals shouldn’t be left outside for more than 10 minutes at a time.

An uninsulated dog house isn’t sufficient to protect a dog from the cold, animal experts say.