Have you ever gone to the polls, looked at the names on the ballot and thought, “I don’t know anything about these people”?

If so, you’re not alone.

Showing up to vote is sometimes the easiest part of fulfilling one’s civic duty. Learning enough about local candidates to make educated decisions in the voting booth can be more difficult.

Knowing the candidates starts with knowing the legislative districts where you live.

Every voter is represented by three legislators charged with advancing the specific interests of their region: a representative in the state House, a state senator, and a member of the U.S. Congress. Each of those legislators represents a district.

It is important to note that the district you currently live in might have changed. A realignment of districts, based on 2020 census data, goes into effect for the next legislative term and will remain in place for the next 10 years. When voters head to the polls Nov. 8, they will be voting for representatives for the newly drawn districts.

The Pennsylvania Department of State has put together a website explaining the changes to the districts, complete with maps of the new state House and Senate districts and the new congressional districts. It includes verbal descriptions of the new districts, breaking down which municipalities and precincts fall within each district. You can find the redistricting site at lanc.news/Redistricting.

For a more direct approach, the Department of State’s voter services portal, pavoterservices.pa.gov, also offers a variety of election-related information, including a Find Your District page with two search options: one that works well, and one that is problematic. We recommend searching for your district on this site by inputting your address, which will return accurate results for the three districts you will be voting for in the general election.

Do not search for your districts by county and municipality on this site because the search engine does not account for municipalities that are split into more than one district. For instance, someone who lives in Lancaster city who types in “Lancaster” in the county field and “Lancaster” in the municipality field will be told they live in the 49th District, which may or may not be true depending on where that person lives in the city. (After redistricting, northern Lancaster city now belongs to the 96th District, and southern Lancaster city belongs to the 49th District.) Best to avoid the search-by-county option altogether.

For people who lack access to or proficiency with the internet, the Pennsylvania Department of State runs a voter information hotline at 1-877-868-3772. In the phone tree, after selecting the language for your call, press “3” for elections and voter registration information, then be prepared to wait. With the general election just a week away, call volumes are heavy and a wait of 15 minutes or more is not uncommon.

The Lancaster County elections office also can help voters find their districts. Call 717-299-8293 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once you know your districts, visit the LNP | LancasterOnline voters guide at lanc.news/VotersGuide for a breakdown of contested and uncontested races in the county this year. The guide includes a short biography of each candidate and overviews of their stances on political issues.