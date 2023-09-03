People experiencing homelessness or struggling to make ends meet in Lancaster County can get help from dozens of free resources. Many are operated by nonprofit organizations and community churches.

Following is a list of shelters, food pantries, community meals, clothing banks and more with information on how to access them. This list will be updated as new information becomes available about resources throughout the county. Please email jcampos@lnpnews.com to make changes or additions to the list.

Emergency shelters and shelter beds

Emergency shelters and shelter beds present few barriers to people who need to use them, with few questions asked before entry. These are places where someone experiencing homelessness can have a bed for the night or a place to relax during the day.

Restart Day Center , 360 Locust St., Columbia (8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday)

, 360 Locust St., Columbia (8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday) First United Methodist Church , 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster (10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.)

, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster (10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) Columbia Shelter , 360 Locust St., Columbia (5 p.m.-7 a.m.)

, 360 Locust St., Columbia (5 p.m.-7 a.m.) Ebenezer Baptist Church , 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster (9 p.m.-7 a.m.)

, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster (9 p.m.-7 a.m.) Water Street Mission , 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster (intake office open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster (intake office open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) ECHOS , 105 E. Washington St., Elizabethtown (6:30 p.m.-8 a.m. from Dec. 4 through March 29)

, 105 E. Washington St., Elizabethtown (6:30 p.m.-8 a.m. from Dec. 4 through March 29) Good Samaritan Services, 25 W. Locust St., Ephrata (opens in winter, hours not yet available)

Several free shelters for people experiencing domestic violence in the Lancaster County area are not listed by name to protect the tenants. Call United Way of Lancaster County’s 211 service to learn more about domestic violence shelters.

Transitional shelters

Transitional shelters typically require tenants to be referred for entry; referrals often can be obtained by calling 211. In these shelters, people can live longer term before securing permanent housing. Some shelters offer case management and ask that tenants set self-improvement goals.

Tenfold’s TLC , 308 E. King St., Lancaster

, 308 E. King St., Lancaster YWCA Family Shelter , 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster

, 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster Milagro House , 669 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster

, 669 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster Good Samaritan Services, 25 W. Locust St., Ephrata

Food pantries

Food pantries allow people to pick up food items and some groceries free of charge.

Landis Valley Christian Fellowship , 2420 Kissel Hill Road, (8-10 a.m., last Saturday of the month)

, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, (8-10 a.m., last Saturday of the month) San Juan Bautista , 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster (8 a.m.-noon Monday)

, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster (8 a.m.-noon Monday) Lancaster County Food Hub , 812 N. Queen St., Lancaster (9-11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

, 812 N. Queen St., Lancaster (9-11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) Bethel African Methodist Episocopal Church , 512 E. Strawberry St., Lancaster (10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and Thursday)

, 512 E. Strawberry St., Lancaster (10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and Thursday) Salvation Army , 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster (10 a.m.-noon Friday and 1-3 p.m. every other Friday)

, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster (10 a.m.-noon Friday and 1-3 p.m. every other Friday) Hempfield Area Food Pantry , 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday)

, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday) Mission Church , 651 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m. Saturday)

, 651 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m. Saturday) Lampeter United Methodist Church , 1101 Village Rd., Lancaster (10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and first and third Saturday of the month, 6-8 p.m. Thursday)

, 1101 Village Rd., Lancaster (10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and first and third Saturday of the month, 6-8 p.m. Thursday) Water Street Mission , 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster (12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday)

, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster (12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday) First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg , 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg (2-4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday)

, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg (2-4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday) Faith Outreach Center , 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy (3-5:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month)

, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy (3-5:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month) Columbia Presbyterian Church , 360 Locust St., Columbia (5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday)

, 360 Locust St., Columbia (5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday) Lititz Chooses Love Resource Center , 1258 Newport Road, Penryn (5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday)

, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn (5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday) Lighthouse Assembly of God , 105 Earland Drive, New Holland (6-7 p.m. first and third Friday of the month)

, 105 Earland Drive, New Holland (6-7 p.m. first and third Friday of the month) Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, 2420 Gehman Lane, Building 1000, Lancaster (by appointment, 717-208-3711)

Community meals

Many Lancaster County churches and nonprofits offer free sit-down meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the year.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church , 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster (7:45-8:45 a.m. Sunday)

, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster (7:45-8:45 a.m. Sunday) Landis Valley Christian Fellowship , 2420 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster (8-10 a.m. last Saturday of the month)

, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster (8-10 a.m. last Saturday of the month) First United Methodist Church , 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster (8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday through Friday)

, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster (8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday through Friday) First Reformed United Church , 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster (9-10 a.m. Saturday and 5-6 p.m. Tuesday)

, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster (9-10 a.m. Saturday and 5-6 p.m. Tuesday)

, at 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster (7:45-8:45 a.m. Sunday) St. Anne’s and Our Lady of La Vang Church , 929 N. Duke St,. Lancaster (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday)

, 929 N. Duke St,. Lancaster (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday) Columbia Presbyterian Church , 360 Locust St., Columbia (11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday)

, 360 Locust St., Columbia (11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday) Crispus Attucks Center , 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster (11 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday)

, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster (11 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday) Spanish American Civic Association , 545 Pershing Ave., Lancaster (noon-1 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 4-5 p.m. Monday-Friday)

, 545 Pershing Ave., Lancaster (noon-1 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 4-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) Catholic Worker House , 41 W. Vine St., Lancaster (12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday)

, 41 W. Vine St., Lancaster (12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday) Salem United Church of Christ , 324 Walnut St., Columbia (4-6 p.m. second and fourth Saturday of the month)

, 324 Walnut St., Columbia (4-6 p.m. second and fourth Saturday of the month) Columbia Presbyterian Church , 360 Locust St., Columbia (4:30-6:30 p.m. first and last Sunday of the month)

, 360 Locust St., Columbia (4:30-6:30 p.m. first and last Sunday of the month) East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church , 432 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster (5-6 p.m. Monday)

, 432 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster (5-6 p.m. Monday) Ebenezer Baptist Church , 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster (5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday)

, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster (5-6:15 p.m. Wednesday) Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church , 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster (5-6 p.m. Friday)

, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster (5-6 p.m. Friday) Redeemer Lutheran Church , 500 Pearl St., Lancaster (5:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday)

, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster (5:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday) Grace Lutheran Church , 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster (5:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)

, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster (5:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) Mount Joy Mennonite Church , 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy (5:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, September-April)

, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy (5:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, September-April) Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church , 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville (5:30-6 p.m. Thursday)

, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville (5:30-6 p.m. Thursday) Willow Street Untited Church of Christ , 2723 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street (5:30-6:30 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month)

, 2723 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street (5:30-6:30 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month) Willow Street Mennonite Church , 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street (5:30-6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month from September to May)

, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street (5:30-6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month from September to May) First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg , 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg (6 p.m. Friday)

, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg (6 p.m. Friday) Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street (5:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month)

Clothing

Many Lancaster County churches and organizations offer free clothing banks throughout the year.

Lancaster County Food Hub , 812 N. Queen St., Lancaster (9:30-11:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

, 812 N. Queen St., Lancaster (9:30-11:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) Columbia Presbyterian Church , 360 Locust St., Columbia (9-11 a.m. Monday and 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday)

, 360 Locust St., Columbia (9-11 a.m. Monday and 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday) Manheim Township Ministerium , 10 Delp Road, Lancaster (10 a.m.-noon first Saturday of the month)

, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster (10 a.m.-noon first Saturday of the month) Lititz Chooses Love Resource Center , 1258 Newport Road, Penryn (5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday)

, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn (5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday) Refton Brethren in Christ Church , 110 Church St., Refton (6:30-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of the month)

, 110 Church St., Refton (6:30-7:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of the month) Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services , 2420 Gehman Lane, Building 1000, Lancaster (appointment by referral)

, 2420 Gehman Lane, Building 1000, Lancaster (appointment by referral) Ferris Wheel Clothing Bank, 213 Swarthmore Drive, Lititz (by appointment at 717-799-1933)

Miscellaneous services

Some organizations offer services that are outside the realm of what is typically offered, such as showers and haircuts.

Showers : Columbia Presbyterian Church, 360 Locust St., Columbia (9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday)

: Columbia Presbyterian Church, 360 Locust St., Columbia (9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday) Haircuts, laundry, case management : First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster (no regular times); showers (8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday through Friday)

: First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster (no regular times); (8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday through Friday) Furniture and moving services: Off the Streets, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, 717-723-8084

