Mary Jones’ first question when Masonic Village introduced robots to her retirement community’s restaurant was, “Are they replacing the staff?”
“We like our staff,” said Jones, 78, who has lived at the retirement community in Elizabethtown for 2½ years.
The robots, nicknamed Joseph and Mary, do not resemble humans: Standing just under 5 feet tall, they are topped with a large screen and are programmed with a male and female voice. The robots roll across the floor and can carry up to four trays weighing up to a combined 80 pounds.
Server Kelsea Eisenbise, who has worked at Masonic Village for 11 years, said a key part of her job is talking with Jones and other residents who come to Cafe 1911, where five servers attend to up to 200 people every lunch.
“They are like a second family to me,” Eisenbise said of the people she serves.
Knowing residents well enough to notice changes in their moods or health is as important as delivering their meals hot, the 30-year-old Eisenbise said.
Industry-wide staffing shortages have left servers like Eisenbise scrambling with less time for residents amid complaints of cold food. Residents spend more time with service staff than anyone else at the facility, said Mike Alampi, 54, assistant director of dining services.
No server has lost their job since the robots arrived in October for a trial basis, Alampi said. Tests went so well that the retirement community has budgeted $15,000 per robot to purchase this year. Alampi and others said the robots haven’t replaced workers but have made dining better for residents and the human servers.
“I have more time to actually do my job,” said Eisenbise, who initially thought Alampi was joking when he said he was testing out the RichTech Matradee L robots.
Jones said staff like Eisenbise have been able to spend more time talking with residents since the robots arrived.
“(The robots) bring out the food more quickly and we can have our staff more,” Jones said. “We like to talk and joke around cause sometimes all we got was (the servers) taking our orders.”
Before the robots, Eisenbise said she could often be delayed in bringing out food from the kitchen because she was taking orders or addressing a resident’s question. It was stressful and frustrating for servers like Eisenbise and chefs like Erika Adams.
“(Now) the food goes out quicker and we don’t have a lot of cold complaints,” said Adams, a sous chef.
The robots transport food from the kitchen so that servers like Eisenbise can spend their time in the dining room. Human servers still place the food on the table.
The robots remain a topic of conversation for residents and a point of camaraderie among the staff: On Halloween they dressed Mary in a boa and crown.
The robots, who wear name tags with the title “food runner,” navigate the dining room using technology common in iPhones called LiDAR, said Timothy Tanksley, a marketing manager for RichTech, the Las Vegas-based robot maker.
LiDAR, known as Light Detection and Ranging, uses lasers to measure the distance, shape and orientation of three-dimensional objects.
Tanksley compared LiDAR to echo-location that bats use.
“It sends out a ray of light and the robot is able to build what its environment looks like,” Tanksley said.
The Matradee L has been around for about two years. Tanksley said demand for service robots in the United States grew as the pandemic brought a labor shortage. Similar service robots have been used in hospitality in Japan, China and South Korea for almost a decade, he said.
The robots can be used to help bus tables, saving humans the physical toll of carrying heavy bins of tableware back to the kitchen.
“The idea of (robots) came from the fact that restaurants had a pretty high turnover rate,” Tanksley said. “The Matradee L not only helps servers with their jobs but also provide a stable level of output.”
Alampi said he was happy with the robot within its first four hours. From a planning standpoint, they are dependable.
“They don’t tell the chef ‘no’; they don’t leave for vacation and they run for the whole day,” Alampi said.
At Masonic Village, they are also used during busy takeout times to transfer orders to the pickup station.
Mary and Joseph had to be programmed to navigate the dining room and that means changes in table arrangements can throw them off, Alampi said. If there is any downside to the robots, it’s that they move slower than humans – on purpose, he said. That can frustrate residents and staff who get stuck behind them, but the slower movement is meant to protect the people they serve, he said. Alampi said staff tested the robots to be sure they stop quickly and don’t run anyone over.
They are programmed with phrases such as “Excuse me, I’m working” and “Your food is available” and “I will return” but you can’t have a conversation with them.
Unlike science fiction stereotypes, Tanksley said the robots are not intended to take over but as helpers to humans.
Alampi said he is still hiring servers, a job that starts at $15 an hour or more, depending on experience.
“I’ll take as many servers as you can give me.”