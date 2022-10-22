In the 1983 Sugar Bowl, the Penn State University Nittany Lions football team won its first national championship against the Bulldogs of the University of Georgia. Next Friday night, Oct. 28, Penn State will meet Georgia on the national stage again — this time on the academic gridiron.

Hempfield High School graduate Ryan Zhang and his teammates on the Penn State University "Capital One College Bowl" team may have lost their match on the Friday night, Oct. 21, episode of the NBC TV academic quiz contest, but they earned a spot in next week's semifinals anyway.

The Penn State team of Zhang, of Lancaster; Levi Showalter of Millmont, Union County; and Emma Foley of Wilmington, Delaware, lost its match to the team from Utah's Brigham Young University on the show, hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, Cooper Manning.

But Penn State's final score against BYU was higher than that of the other losing teams of the night, University of California at Santa Barbara and Syracuse University. So Penn State advanced in the competition as a wild card.

Penn State's was one of six teams vying for four slots in the semifinals on next week's "College Bowl" episode; the semifinals air at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, and the finals at 9 on NBC. While Penn State battles Georgia, Columbia University will take on BYU.

On Friday night's episode, Penn State's team had to answer question on topics ranging from nutrition to mythology and current events to history.

Zhang, a 2019 Hempfield High School graduate and current Penn State junior majoring in mathematics and physics, was a member of the state championship Hempfield Quiz Bowl team his senior year. He was also a middle school quiz champ, as a member of the 2015 Centerville Middle School Quiz Bowl team that won the Lancaster-Lebanon Middle School Quiz Bowl Tournament.

According to the Onward State website featuring Penn State news, Zhang's areas of expertise on the Penn State team include physics, math, mythology and classical music. The website reported that Zhang and his two teammates did not know each other until the day before the initial qualifying episode of "Capital One College Bowl," which aired in September, was filmed.