It took more than a month to determine the cause and manner of death for a couple whose remains were found the day after their home exploded in Mount Joy Township.

The bodies of David Preston, 63, and his wife, Victoria Preston, 60, were found in their home in the 100 block of Waldheim Road after neighbors reported hearing an explosion before a fire engulfed the house on June 1.

David Preston killed his wife with prescription drugs before he lit a flammable substance on and around his body which started the fire, police said in a news release. Victoria was dead before the fire began.

Diamantoni said that no abnormal levels of CO2 were found in Victoria Preston’s remains, which indicated she died before the fire started.

Police did not specify what the flammable substance was that David Preston used to start the fire

David Preston had “control and ability to increase the medication” to his wife, police said.

Though high levels of fentanyl were found in Victoria Preston, Diamantoni said that no abnormal levels of drugs were found in David Preston’s remains.

He died from “extensive smoke and thermal injuries,” police said. Both internal and external.

The initial autopsy happened on June 4. Diamantoni used dental records to identify the couple.

The Prestons bought the property in 2005, according to property records. It was a 2,240 square-foot rancher built in 1972.