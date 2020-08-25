Like a rollercoaster no one wanted to ride, the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic has been one of climbs and drops, none steeper than the harrowing first hill out of the gate.

The difference, of course, is that in a pandemic the climb is the scariest part, not the descent.

The line graph accompanying this story shows how the rate of new cases has evolved in Pennsylvania and in Lancaster County over the five months of the pandemic.

To illustrate the trend, we’ve plotted weekly figures for how many new COVID-19 cases were reported over the 14 days leading up to that date. The numbers represent new cases per 100,000 population over those 14-day time periods.

Using this method evens out sharply varying daily figures, giving a clearer picture of the trend over time.

As you can see, Pennsylvania had higher rates than Lancaster County early in the pandemic, but the county has had higher rates that the state from late May to early July, and during most of August.

The good news is that the rates of new cases locally and statewide have been ebbing this month as the new school year has approached. Health officials and others will be watching closely to see whether the return of students to classrooms will send the trendline back up.

