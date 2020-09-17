After an early September increase, the rate of new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County has dropped back to the level it was at about three weeks ago.

As of Thursday, the county had recorded 517 new cases over 14 days, for a two-week, per-capita rate of 95 cases per 100,000 population. That was down from a rate of 108 nine days earlier, and is the same rate that county was at on Aug. 25 and 26.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, has not seen the same decrease, and its 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population was at 88, or just a few points below Lancaster’s rate of 95. Much of the state’s recent increase has been attributed to outbreaks on college campuses.

The 14-day per-capita rate calculation is widely used to measure recent case trends in a way that smooths out the sometimes widely fluctuating daily reports.

The county's current rate of 95 is well below its late-April peak of 152 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days, and the state is well below its peak rate of 164 in mid-April.

But as the graphic accompanying this story shows, neither the county or the state has been able to maintain a consistent downward trend since the start of summer.

The good news is that the rates of hospitalizations and deaths have more consistently held flat or declined over time.

In Lancaster County, the coroner has so far reported 10 deaths in the first half of September. There were 30 in all of August, 35 in July, 50 in June, 113 in May and 183 in April.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Lancaster General or Wellspan Ephrata has been near or below 20 so far this month, down from 26 in August, 31 in July and 50 in June.

On Thursday, the combined number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 12 — nine in Lancaster and three in Ephrata — which was the smallest total since the early days of the pandemic.