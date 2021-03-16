Lancaster County and its 60 municipalities are expected to receive nearly $200 million in federal funding under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last Thursday.

Exactly when that money — an estimated $196.5 million total — will come and what it can be spent on remains unclear, as the U.S. Treasury Department has yet to issue guidance.

“We are hoping it will be like the CARES Act,” said Pat Mulligan, budget director for Lancaster County.

Under CARES, the COVID-19 federal stimulus bill passed in March 2020, counties were given great flexibility in how to spend the money. Lancaster County commissioners directed roughly $4.4 million to help local governments, $9.7 million on public health operations and supplies, and $52 million to support businesses whose bottom lines suffered due to pandemic shutdowns.

Under the new stimulus bill, the county government is set to receive $105.8 million, according to an estimate by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. Lancaster city, the county’s largest municipality, is set to receive $42.5 million, according to the same estimate. (York is expected to receive $38 million, while Harrisburg expects to receive $49 million.)

Funds for local municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents will be routed through the state government and will be disbursed in two payments, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Mulligan said the latest projection he saw showed that municipalities would receive the federal funds within 60 to 75 days of signature of the bill, which could mean Lancaster’s smaller boroughs and townships could wait until the second half of May or early June.

According to National Conference of State Legislatures, local governments will receive the second stimulus payment no longer than 12 months after receiving the first.

Broadly, the county and local governments will be able to use the funds on everything from providing aid to nonprofits, hospitals, businesses, and to paying essential workers. Governments can also use the money on infrastructure work like water and sewer repairs and upgrades, as well as broadband expansion.

“Until we have specific guidance in the form of the U.S. Treasury guidance, we won’t know the specifics of how we must handle these funds, what kind of reporting will be required,” city business administrator Patrick Hopkins said. “The good news is that we have time to thoughtfully consider how best to deploy this once-in-a-lifetime allocation of federal funds. Funds do not need to be spent until December 31, 2024.”