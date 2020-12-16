Forecasts vary on how much snow Lancaster County can expect today, as the storm that's set to roll through the county will likely impact the northern part of the county more.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, Lancaster can expect about 3-7 inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, with snow starting to fall mainly after 10 a.m.

Tonight, snow mixed with sleet is likely to begin around 1 a.m., adding another possible 6-10 inches of accumulation, NWS said, for a total of 9 to 17 inches of snow. On Tuesday, NWS issued a winter storm warning for a swath of southcentral Pennsylvania that includes Lancaster County, to last into Thursday morning.

NWS says the snow will move in from the south to the north starting in the late morning and afternoon but will pick up this evening, with 2 to 4 inches an hour overnight. The snow is expected to pick up around rush hour.

Eric Horst, a storm analyst and retired director of the Millersville University Weather Center, said that he believes the heaviest snow will fall between noon today and 6 a.m. Thursday.

(1 of 4) A fascinating storm will unfold tomorrow w/ the bulk of snow/ice hitting here btwn Noon WED - 6am THU. Many interesting aspects to weigh in making a forecast and, by far, the toughest thing is the amount of snow across the most southern PA counties (Route 30 corridor). — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) December 16, 2020

Horst said in a tweet that snowfall north of the turnpike is likely to total around 12-18 inches. He expects roughly 8-12 inches near the Route 30 corridor and 4-8 inches in southern Lancaster County, near the Maryland border.

In the past 95 years, only two other snowstorms — one in 1959 and one in 2009 — have dropped more than 12 inches of snow in Lancaster County before Christmas, Horst said in a tweet Tuesday.

This story will be updated as the storm develops.