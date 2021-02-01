Editor's note: This article has been updated to include additional information.

A nor’easter that hit central Pennsylvania over the weekend will continue to bring snow to Lancaster County on Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Lancaster County has a 76% chance of getting six inches of snow or more between Sunday morning and Tuesday morning, and a 24% chance of getting 12 inches or more, the National Weather Service in State College said Saturday.

Lancaster County is expected to get somewhere between 4 to 8 inches of snow added on Monday, according to NWS and AccuWeather. ABC27, however, predicts Lancaster could get 8 to 14 inches through Monday night.

A winter storm warning is in place for the county.

The set-up of the band of snow from the Nor’Easter develops later this morning to bring a snowy stretch this afternoon and evening . This is where the 8-14” band comes into play: pic.twitter.com/X3XXXQAdBZ — Eric Finkenbinder (@Eric_Fink) February 1, 2021

Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, said over the weekend he expected heavier snowfall Sunday evening and through Monday evening.

(1/4)Update anyone? Buy me a Starbucks, and I'll post a snowfall map! Indeed, we have a long-duration, intermittent, & remarkably complex storm on the way. A plowable snow is likely here, but how much falls will key on a variety of ingredients that still aren't baked in the cake. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 30, 2021

Horst said six inches of snow is likely, especially north of Route 30, and as much as 12 inches is possible north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, though that could depend on a variety of meteorological factors.

“A plowable snow is likely here,” Horst said, “but how much falls will key on a variety of ingredients that still aren’t baked in the cake.”

A mix of rain and snow is likely though Sunday night and into Monday morning, Horst said, though heavy snow will fall at times on Monday as well.

If wintry weather continues into Tuesday morning "it may be quite a memorable storm," Horst said.

The forecast

According to National Weather Service:

- Snow, freezing rain and sleet are expected before 9 a.m. Monday, followed by snow after 10 a.m. Up to 3 to 5 inches is expected. The high will be near 30 degrees.

- Snow will continue to fall into Monday night, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. The low will be near 29 degrees.

- Cloudy skies are predicted Tuesday, along with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible. The high will be near 34 degrees.

- Cloudy skies will follow into Tuesday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low will be around 25 degrees.