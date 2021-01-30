A Nor’easter that’s expected to hit central Pennsylvania this weekend could bring upwards of six inches of snow to Lancaster County in the coming days, according to some weather forecasters.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include additional information.

Lancaster County has a 76% chance of getting six inches of snow or more between Sunday morning and Tuesday morning, and a 24% chance of getting 12 inches or more, the National Weather Service in State College said Saturday.

Light snow could start falling in Lancaster County as early as Sunday morning, said Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, but heavier snowfall won’t come until later in the evening and through Monday evening.

(1/4)Update anyone? Buy me a Starbucks, and I'll post a snowfall map! Indeed, we have a long-duration, intermittent, & remarkably complex storm on the way. A plowable snow is likely here, but how much falls will key on a variety of ingredients that still aren't baked in the cake. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 30, 2021

Horst said six inches of snow is likely, especially north of Route 30, and as much as 12 inches is possible north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, though that could depend on a variety of meteorological factors.

“A plowable snow is likely here,” Horst said, “but how much falls will key on a variety of ingredients that still aren’t baked in the cake.”

A mix of rain and snow is likely though Sunday night and into Monday morning, Horst said, though heavy snow will fall at times on Monday as well.

If wintry weather continues into Tuesday morning "it may be quite a memorable storm," Horst said.

About a foot of snow will be on the ground by Monday night, according to Accuweather. Roads are expected to be packed with snow and slippery by Sunday night.

Most of the wintry weather should be gone by Tuesday with the exception of a few snow flurries, according to Accuweather.

Temperatures should begin warming to the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 40s on Thursday and Friday, according to NWS.

❄️Winter storm to bring moderate to potentially heavy snow to end Jan./start Feb.📍Heaviest snow (6+ inches) most likely in south central PA🕰️Snow starts Sunday & continues at varying intensity through Monday❓Several factors could lead to changes in the snow forecast#PAwx pic.twitter.com/TQc1h8iXaP — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 30, 2021