Editor's note: This story will be updated when new snowfall totals are reported.

Lancaster County was blanketed with 1 to 3 inches of snow Sunday night, but the snow has since stopped falling, switching over to a sleet and wintry mix overnight.

According to reports from trained spotters with the National Weather Service, Maytown received the most snow from the storm, reporting 3.3 inches of snow at 9:02 p.m.

Public reports of 3 inches of accumulation were reported around Manheim around 8 p.m.

Here are what other areas in and around Lancaster County reported Sunday night by trained spotters with the NWS.

Lancaster County:

- 3.3 inches reported in Maytown at 9:02 p.m.

- 2.5 inches reported in Millersville at 8:17 p.m.

- 1.6 inches reported in Ephrata at 9:05 p.m.

Dauphin County:

- 2.5 inches reported in Hershey at 8:45 p.m.

- 2.4 inches reported in Linglestown at 10:45 p.m.

Lebanon County:

- 3.5 inches reported in Lebanon at 10:25 p.m.

York County:

- 3.6 inches reported in Spring Grove at 9:13 p.m.

- 2.7 inches reported in Emigsville at 9 p.m.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of precipitation and a high near 36, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Main interstates and highways seem to be mostly clear as of 5 a.m. on Monday, according to 511pa.com.

Lancaster County is under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m., the NWS announced.

Gusts of wind could range from 15 mph to 25 mph, with some gusts reaching upward of 50 mph, NWS said.

The weather service warns of strong winds blowing down unsecured object, tree limbs and possibly causing power outages.