February Snowstorm 2021
Buy Now

Nathan Ipsen, of Lititz, cross country skis South along Broad Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster County averaged about a foot of snowfall accumulation from the snowstorm that persisted from Sunday through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The northern part of the county reported the heaviest snowfall amounts, with a total snowfall accumulation of 16 inches in Blainesport, an unincorporated community in West Cocalico Township, NWS meteorologist Mike Dangelo said Tuesday morning. 

Reinholds, also in West Cocalico Township, reported 12 inches.

Dangelo said that most of the reports from Lancaster County came through to NWS between Monday at 9 p.m. and midnight, so he anticipated that the totals could be a bit higher. 

He said across the county, there was likely an average of 10 to 12 inches. 

Here's what other townships reported: 

- Millersville borough: 12 inches

- Churchtown (Caernarvon Township): 11.8 inches

- Willow Street: 9.5 inches

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lancaster County on Tuesday, but the chance of a lot more snow is unlikely. Dangelo said he estimates maybe another inch or two. 

"It'll be gusty, though," he said. "It's going to feel pretty raw outside."

Scenes from a wintry Lancaster County as it prepares for up to 8 more inches of snow Monday [photos]

1 of 69