Lancaster County averaged about a foot of snowfall accumulation from the snowstorm that persisted from Sunday through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The northern part of the county reported the heaviest snowfall amounts, with a total snowfall accumulation of 16 inches in Blainesport, an unincorporated community in West Cocalico Township, NWS meteorologist Mike Dangelo said Tuesday morning.
Reinholds, also in West Cocalico Township, reported 12 inches.
Dangelo said that most of the reports from Lancaster County came through to NWS between Monday at 9 p.m. and midnight, so he anticipated that the totals could be a bit higher.
He said across the county, there was likely an average of 10 to 12 inches.
Here's what other townships reported:
- Millersville borough: 12 inches
- Churchtown (Caernarvon Township): 11.8 inches
- Willow Street: 9.5 inches
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lancaster County on Tuesday, but the chance of a lot more snow is unlikely. Dangelo said he estimates maybe another inch or two.
"It'll be gusty, though," he said. "It's going to feel pretty raw outside."
Close
Nathan Ipsen, of Lititz, cross country skis South along Broad Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow falls in downtown LititzMonday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow falls in Lititz Springs Park Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
A Lititz Fire Co. firefighter clears the snow from the front of the station on West Main Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Kayla and Jerry Ben, of Lititz, walk home in the snow with a pizza, along North Broad Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Ducks huddle for warmth along the banks of the Lititz Springs Park Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Long time church member Melvin Rohrer, clears the snow from the sidewalks and driveway at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow covered horse pastures and fences along Brubaker Valley Road in Elizabeth Twp. Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow covered lawn chairs at Key-Aid Ace Hardware in Lincoln Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
A Borough snow plow works it’s way West on Main Street in Ephrata Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Traffic moves Northbound on Route 222 in West Earl Twp. Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow covers the roof of the barn along Farmersville Road in West Earl Twp. Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Courtney Probst shovels her driveway on the 100 block of Dorianne Drive in Willow Street, as her 16-month-old daughter, Sawyer tries to figure out if she likes the snow or not on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Courtney Probst shovels her driveway on the 100 block of Dorianne Drive in Willow Street, as her 16-month-old daughter, Sawyer tries to figure out if she likes the snow or not on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Sawyer Probst, 16-months, daughter of Courtney and Colin Probst, tries to figure out if she likes the snow or not as she hangs with her mother who was shoveling the driveway on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Courtney Probst shovels her driveway on the 100 block of Dorianne Drive in Lancaster on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A West Lampeter Township patrol car sits along the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike and watches traffic in Lancaster on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Mike Rhineer of Mike Rhineer Excavating in Willow Street, clears the House of Pizza's parking lot on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A Penn Dot plow maneuvers along the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A truck from Shoemaker Trucking in Kirkwood, is pictured plowing and spreading salt along the 1000 block of Village Road in Lancaster on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Five horses are pictured at the Shallowbrook Farm on the 100 block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Five horses work on their morning roughage at the Shallowbrook Farm on the 100 block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Jack Benedict clears his driveway of snow along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Jack Benedict clears his driveway of snow along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A barn and silos along the 200 block of Smithville Road are pictured covered with the snow in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
An American flag blows in the sleet along the 100 block of Pennsy Road in New Providence Township on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Buses from Eschbach Bus Service along the 100 block of Martic Heights Road in Rawlinsville are pictured covered with snow on Monday, February 1, 2021.
An Amish buggy heads out in the snow and sleet along the first block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A farm pictured from Village Road sits on the 1700 block of Bridge Road in Lancaster, collects sleet and snow on Monday, February 1, 2021.
The Big Beaver Creek sits along the 100 block of Smithville Road and splits the Willow Street and New Providence municipal line on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Diana Martin cross country skis on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Walnut Street in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Justin Harberson uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk on Buchanan Avenue in Lancaster Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A bicyclist rides on College Avenue near Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow is swept from the sidewalk outside Lancaster Parking Authority 30 W. Orange St. in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Pedestrians walk across West Orange Street at North Queen Street in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1,2021.
Snow covers the sidewalk in the 100 Block of East Orange Street in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A plow pushes snow from North Duke Street at McGovern Avenue in Manheim Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Ron Comfort Jr. operates a snow blower on the sidewalk at C & W Imports 872 N Prince St. in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Jen Felty pushes snow from her driveway along Nolt Road in East Hempfield Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A bicyclist rides along the snow covered Nolt Road in East Hempfield Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Margaret Boyle uses a snowblower to clear a driveway on Nissley Road in East Hempfield Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Crist Wolf shovels snow from the sidewalk along Main Street in Landisville Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A skid loader pushes snow from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Dillerille Road in Lancaster city Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A person walks along the 1200 block of Elm Avenue in Lancaster Towsnhip Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A plow pushes snow from Rt. 999 in Manor Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A crew from Patriot-St. Dennis towing works to removed an SUV that ended up on its side in a stream after leaving the 100 block of Supervisors Road in Manor Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A crew from Patriot-St. Dennis towing lifts an SUV that ended up on its side in a stream after leaving the 100 block of Supervisors Road in Manor Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Motorists struggle for traction as the try to make their way up the bridge on North Duke Street over the railroad tracks in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
Vehicles are driven north on Lititz Pike during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Person shovels the driveway on E. Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Person shovels the driveway on E. Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Person shovels the driveway on E. Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Manheim Township snowplow truck is seen on Lititz Pike and Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
The close-up shot of the salt spreader on Manheim Township snowplow truck on Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
The close-up shot of the salt spreader on Manheim Township snowplow truck on Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
The salt spreader is shown on the PA DOT snowplow truck which h is driven northbound on Route 222 during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Manheim Township snowplow truck plows the snow off the road on Butter Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
A person shovels the snow on Orange street during the winter storm in Lancaster Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Adam F, declined to give the full name, pulls a sled that carry Drey F on sidewalk along Orange street during the winter storm in Lancaster Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
People walk down Lime Street during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Diane Martin enjoys cross county skiing on Walnut Street during the winter storm in Lancaster Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
One of the soldiers is blanketed by the snow at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Square during the winter storm in Lancaster Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
A car is driven passing the Soliders and Sailors Monument in Penn Square during the winter storm in Lancaster Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
11-year-old Chris Lopez, Jr. enjoys the sledding along Delp Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
11-year-old Chris Lopez, Jr. enjoys the sledding as Miguel Ortiz III, in background, walks up the hill along Delp Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Nathan Ipsen, of Lititz, cross country skis South along Broad Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow falls in downtown LititzMonday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow falls in Lititz Springs Park Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
A Lititz Fire Co. firefighter clears the snow from the front of the station on West Main Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Kayla and Jerry Ben, of Lititz, walk home in the snow with a pizza, along North Broad Street in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Ducks huddle for warmth along the banks of the Lititz Springs Park Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Long time church member Melvin Rohrer, clears the snow from the sidewalks and driveway at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lititz Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow covered horse pastures and fences along Brubaker Valley Road in Elizabeth Twp. Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow covered lawn chairs at Key-Aid Ace Hardware in Lincoln Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
A Borough snow plow works it’s way West on Main Street in Ephrata Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Traffic moves Northbound on Route 222 in West Earl Twp. Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow covers the roof of the barn along Farmersville Road in West Earl Twp. Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
Courtney Probst shovels her driveway on the 100 block of Dorianne Drive in Willow Street, as her 16-month-old daughter, Sawyer tries to figure out if she likes the snow or not on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Courtney Probst shovels her driveway on the 100 block of Dorianne Drive in Willow Street, as her 16-month-old daughter, Sawyer tries to figure out if she likes the snow or not on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Sawyer Probst, 16-months, daughter of Courtney and Colin Probst, tries to figure out if she likes the snow or not as she hangs with her mother who was shoveling the driveway on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Courtney Probst shovels her driveway on the 100 block of Dorianne Drive in Lancaster on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A West Lampeter Township patrol car sits along the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike and watches traffic in Lancaster on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Mike Rhineer of Mike Rhineer Excavating in Willow Street, clears the House of Pizza's parking lot on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A Penn Dot plow maneuvers along the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A truck from Shoemaker Trucking in Kirkwood, is pictured plowing and spreading salt along the 1000 block of Village Road in Lancaster on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Five horses are pictured at the Shallowbrook Farm on the 100 block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Five horses work on their morning roughage at the Shallowbrook Farm on the 100 block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Jack Benedict clears his driveway of snow along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Jack Benedict clears his driveway of snow along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Horses seem to enjoy the snow that fell along the 200 block of Smithville Road in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A barn and silos along the 200 block of Smithville Road are pictured covered with the snow in New Providence on Monday, February 1, 2021.
An American flag blows in the sleet along the 100 block of Pennsy Road in New Providence Township on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Buses from Eschbach Bus Service along the 100 block of Martic Heights Road in Rawlinsville are pictured covered with snow on Monday, February 1, 2021.
An Amish buggy heads out in the snow and sleet along the first block of Smithville Road in Willow Street on Monday, February 1, 2021.
A farm pictured from Village Road sits on the 1700 block of Bridge Road in Lancaster, collects sleet and snow on Monday, February 1, 2021.
The Big Beaver Creek sits along the 100 block of Smithville Road and splits the Willow Street and New Providence municipal line on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Diana Martin cross country skis on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Walnut Street in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Justin Harberson uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk on Buchanan Avenue in Lancaster Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A bicyclist rides on College Avenue near Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow is swept from the sidewalk outside Lancaster Parking Authority 30 W. Orange St. in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Pedestrians walk across West Orange Street at North Queen Street in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1,2021.
Snow covers the sidewalk in the 100 Block of East Orange Street in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A plow pushes snow from North Duke Street at McGovern Avenue in Manheim Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Ron Comfort Jr. operates a snow blower on the sidewalk at C & W Imports 872 N Prince St. in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Jen Felty pushes snow from her driveway along Nolt Road in East Hempfield Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A bicyclist rides along the snow covered Nolt Road in East Hempfield Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Margaret Boyle uses a snowblower to clear a driveway on Nissley Road in East Hempfield Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
Crist Wolf shovels snow from the sidewalk along Main Street in Landisville Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A skid loader pushes snow from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Dillerille Road in Lancaster city Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A person walks along the 1200 block of Elm Avenue in Lancaster Towsnhip Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A plow pushes snow from Rt. 999 in Manor Township Monday, Feb 1, 2021
A crew from Patriot-St. Dennis towing works to removed an SUV that ended up on its side in a stream after leaving the 100 block of Supervisors Road in Manor Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A crew from Patriot-St. Dennis towing lifts an SUV that ended up on its side in a stream after leaving the 100 block of Supervisors Road in Manor Township Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Motorists struggle for traction as the try to make their way up the bridge on North Duke Street over the railroad tracks in Lancaster city Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
Vehicles are driven north on Lititz Pike during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Person shovels the driveway on E. Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Person shovels the driveway on E. Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Person shovels the driveway on E. Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Sunday Feb. 1, 2021.
Manheim Township snowplow truck is seen on Lititz Pike and Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
The close-up shot of the salt spreader on Manheim Township snowplow truck on Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
The close-up shot of the salt spreader on Manheim Township snowplow truck on Roseville Road during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.
The salt spreader is shown on the PA DOT snowplow truck which h is driven northbound on Route 222 during the winter storm in Manheim Township Monday Feb. 1, 2021.