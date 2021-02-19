Lancaster County got blanketed with a fresh coat of snow Thursday, ranging between 3 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Quarryville reported the most snowfall in the southern part of the county around 2 p.m. on Thursday, with 8 inches, NWS meteorologist Steve Travis said.

Most of the reports from around Lancaster city were about between 3 and 4 inches, Travis said.

Snowfall amounts from other parts of the county weren't immediately available Friday morning.

Here's what was reported as of 10 p.m. Thursday, according to NWS:

- New Providence: 6 inches

- Gap: 5.8 inches

- Holtwood: 5 inches

- Millersville: 4.6 inches

- Mount Joy: 4.3 inches

- Churchtown: 3.8 inches

- New Holland: 3.5 inches

- Willow Street: 3.5 inches

- Elizabethtownsh: 3 inches

- East Petersburg: 2.8 inches

Light snow will slowly move to the east this morning leading to dry weather this afternoon. Watch for slick spots this morning if you're heading out. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/MAMs3FBpo9 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 19, 2021

Lancaster County could get another 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation Friday, but Travis said the forecast is leaning more toward 1 inch.

The highest chance of snow on Friday is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., NWS said.

Freezing drizzle was reported around Lancaster County early Friday morning, which Travis said could be "more impactful" than any new snowfall amounts.

Roadways are icy from the freezing rain Thursday night. As of 7 a.m., there were at least five reports of vehicle crashes in the county. No major injuries were reported.

Speed restrictions are still in place along Route 30, Route 283 and Route 222 as of Friday morning.

Temps will reach a high near 34, dropping down to a low of 19 tonight, NWS forecast. A dry weekend is predicted, but Saturday and Sunday will be windy, with gusts reaching 24 mph.